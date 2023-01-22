How to get on the NBA All Star Game action in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The NBA’s All-Star Game 2023 is arriving in Salt Lake City in a few weeks, so here are a few events locals can attend to enjoy the national sporting event.

In October 2019, it was announced that Salt Lake City would host the yearly basketball event. It’s been 30 years since the city hosted the games in 1993, as two Utah Jazz players, John Stockton and Karl Malone, shared the All-Star Game MVP award.

EVENTS AND TICKETS

If you weren’t able to grab tickets to the All-Star Game that went live in December, here are a couple of events you can attend to still experience this event, including some packages that let you have lunch with an NBA legend and join the exclusive All-Star Game after-party.

NBA Ice Buckets

Date: Friday, Dec. 2 – Sunday, Feb. 19.

Time: Friday & Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tickets: Free; register on the NBA Events app.

Location: Trolley Square

Trolley Square has been hosting the ‘Ice Buckets’ Challenge! since December, but it’s a good event away from the craziness of downtown and the Vivint Smarthome Arena. Contestants of all ages have 30 seconds to make as many shots as possible on five different hoops. Players can win tickets, merch, and more. You can register on the NBA Events app on Google Play or Apple.

NBA Foundation Pitch Competition

Date: Thursday, Feb. 16

Time: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: Free

Location: Salt Palace Convention Center

The NBA and NBA Foundation will host a live pitch competition highlighting up-and-coming and/or existing Black entrepreneurs both in the Salt Lake City community and across the country. This event will provide eight entrepreneurs with the opportunity to gain funding for their ventures and receive valuable input from influential business leaders across the NBA community. For more information, you can check out their website.

NBA Crossover

Date: Friday, Feb. 17 – Sunday, Feb. 19

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: Start at $20 for kids; $40 for adults

Location: Salt Palace Convention Center

Offering even more ways for fans to get in on the action, NBA Crossover will take place at the Salt Palace Convention Center. It will be a fan destination with customized experiences, retail offerings, NBA partner activations, player and talent appearances, memorabilia displays, and more. Learn more and purchase tickets on the NBA website.

Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Date: Friday, Feb. 17

Time: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: Start at $35

Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center

The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is an annual, nationally televised exhibition basketball game that features some of today’s biggest stars, including actors, musicians, former NBA players, and current WNBA players, as they test their skills for a fun and entertaining basketball game. Learn more and purchase tickets on the NBA website.

NBA Rising Stars

Date: Friday, Feb. 17

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: Start at $40

Location: Vivint Arena

NBA Rising Stars will provide fans with an opportunity to watch the league’s top first and second-year players compete. Rising Stars will be presented in a four-team tournament-style format featuring three games played to a final target score. Learn more and purchase tickets on the NBA website.

NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T

Date: Saturday, Feb. 18

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Tickets: Start at $50

Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Witness the 2023 NBA All-Stars take the court as players and coaches practice for Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game. Learn more and purchase tickets on the NBA website.

NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T – Grambling State University vs. Southern University

Date: Saturday, Feb. 18

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Tickets: Start at $10

Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center

The NBA and the NBPA will highlight the HBCU community with a Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University men’s basketball teams,. Learn more and purchase tickets on the NBA website.

NBA G League Next Up Game

Date: Sunday, Feb. 19

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Tickets: Start at $15

Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center

The NBA G League’s top young players will be highlighted in the NBA G League Next-Up Game. You can vote for the players, learn more about the game, and purchase tickets on the NBA website.

