Bicyclist hospitalized after not following traffic signals, impairment suspected

MILLCREEK, Utah — A man is in critical condition after he attempted to ride a bike across the crosswalk on a red light Saturday evening.

According to Unified Police Sgt. Melody Culter, the man, tried to cross the street at approximately 7:30 p.m. near 4490 South Highland Drive.

Culter said the bicyclist “was going against the light” when the crash happened. Police believe the bicyclist was impaired.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with police in their investigation, according to Culter.

