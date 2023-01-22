Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Bicyclist hospitalized after not following traffic signals, impairment suspected

Jan 21, 2023, 9:06 PM
One person killed in small plane crash...
FILE PHOTO
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

MILLCREEK, Utah — A man is in critical condition after he attempted to ride a bike across the crosswalk on a red light Saturday evening.

According to Unified Police Sgt. Melody Culter, the man, tried to cross the street at approximately 7:30 p.m. near 4490 South Highland Drive.

Culter said the bicyclist “was going against the light” when the crash happened. Police believe the bicyclist was impaired.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with police in their investigation, according to Culter.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

FILE: A Utah Highway Patrol vehicle in Salt Lake City is pictured on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Dese...
Michael Houck

UHP investigates fatal crash near Green River

A fatal crash closed U.S. Route 6 near Green River, Utah, Saturday morning. 
21 hours ago
Vivint Arena lit up to honor Ukraine (Photo: Ben Anderson/KSL Sports)...
Michael Houck

How to get on the NBA All Star Game action in Salt Lake City

The NBA's All-Star Game 2023 is arriving in Salt Lake City in a few weeks, so here are a few events locals can attend to enjoy the national sporting event.
21 hours ago
Jeff Dewsnup was known nationwide for his goalkeeping skills. (KSL TV)...
Ayanna Likens

Utah professional soccer player steps away from sport prioritizing mental heath

Jeff Dewsnup was known as the best goalkeeper in the state and even the country, signed to play professional soccer at just 16. But, the pressure of playing a high-level sport like that at such a young age took a toll on his mental health.
21 hours ago
Riverton without police cheif...
Cary Schwanitz

Riverton police chief off the job

RIVERTON, Utah — The chief of police in Riverton is off the job KSL confirmed Friday. Mayor Trent Staggs told KSL that Chief Don Hutson is no longer employed with the city. Staggs said he could not comment any further on personnel issues. Hutson was the Riverton chief since the department was formed in 2019. This […]
2 days ago
Avalanche conditions improve near Logan...
Cary Schwanitz and Alex Cabrero

Stable snowpack, low avalanche danger create great backcountry skiing conditions

Avalanche conditions across the state are in the low category below 8,000 feet in elevation. There are no high or extreme warnings anywhere in the state.
2 days ago
Mike McGurl in the hospital...
Jed Boal

Skier explains how a helmet saved him from serious head injury

As part of National Ski Area Safety Awareness Month, Deer Valley and Intermountain Healthcare teamed up today to give away new helmets.  They also fitted helmets and talked with skiers about the latest technology in concussion protection.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Bicyclist hospitalized after not following traffic signals, impairment suspected