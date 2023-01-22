Close
UNCATEGORIZED

SLC Police: four teens in custody after drive-by shooting late Saturday

Jan 22, 2023, 10:12 AM
crime scene with numbered markings...
Three teenagers were arrested after police say they witnessed them in a drive-by shooting late Saturday in Salt Lake City. (Salt Lake City Police Department)
(Salt Lake City Police Department)
Brooke Williams's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Four teenagers were taken into custody after police say they witnessed a drive-by shooting late Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers were near 500 North Pamela Way at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday when they saw a drive-by shooting.

A green Nissan Maxima was seen in a neighborhood and police say they saw multiple rounds being fired from the car. When they turned their lights on, the driver of the Nissan fled. Police followed, and the Nissan crashed into another car near 900 North Sir Michael Drive.

Three of the four passengers in their teens were then taken into custody.

The front seat passenger, a 14-year-old, was taken to the hospital after she told police she is pregnant. Her involvement and whether any criminal charges will be filed is still being investigated.

Two 16-year-old boys were taken to the Salt Lake Valley Juvenile Detention Center. One had a stolen handgun on him, and is charged with possession of a stolen firearm. The other is charged with fleeing, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and other charges.

A 15-year-old boy was released, but police said any potential charges against him, including unlawful discharge of a firearm, is still being investigated.

Police said they also found a second handgun in the car. No one was injured in the shooting.

