Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CNN

Louisiana nightclub shooting injures 12 overnight

Jan 22, 2023, 2:39 PM
Dior Bar & Lounge was the scene of an overnight shooting that left multiple people injured on Sunda...
Dior Bar & Lounge was the scene of an overnight shooting that left multiple people injured on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Michael Johnson/AP)
(Michael Johnson/AP)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, are searching for at least one suspect involved in a nightclub shooting that left a dozen people injured, according to L’Jean McKneely, Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson.

McKneely tells CNN there were no fatalities, but at least two of the victims were still hospitalized. Other victims were released “with minor injuries.”

A law enforcement source tells CNN around 1:30 a.m. local time, witnesses at Dior Bar & Lounge said a fight broke out between two groups of customers, and multiple people pulled out guns and started shooting.

Uniformed police providing security as part of a paid detail outside were reportedly the first to respond.

An Eventbrite listing online indicates the club was hosting a “back to school party” for Southern University and A&M College and Louisiana State University students at the time of the shooting.

Police don’t yet have a motive for the shooting, spokesperson McKneely said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

CNN

Rachael Gross says she lives in fear of going outside, thanks to her neighbor, a wild turkey, who s...
Kirsten Mitchell

‘This turkey has literally taken over our life’: Wild turkey terrorizing neighbors in Minnesota

Neighbors in a Coon Rapids mobile home park are battling with a bird. They say the lone turkey appeared in their park around Thanksgiving of 2021 and hasn't left since, becoming more aggressive as the months go on.
18 hours ago
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released images of the suspect, who is considered "arme...
Keith Allen, Holly Yan, Tina Burnside and Josh Campbell, CNN

Sheriff releases photos of Monterey Park massacre suspect as standoff in Torrance may be linked

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released images of the suspect, who is considered "armed and dangerous."
18 hours ago
Six people were arrested Saturday evening in downtown Atlanta, authorities said, during protests th...
Andy Rose, Christina Maxouris, Nivk Valencia, Kieth Allen, CNN

Protest in downtown Atlanta over killing of activist turn violent

A protest has turned violent in downtown Atlanta in the wake of the killing of an environmental activist by authorities. Officials say the 26-year-old shot and wounded a state trooper.
18 hours ago
Southwest Airlines employees assist passengers in locating their luggage after U.S. airlines, led b...
Chris Isidore

Southwest pilots, others to get bonus pay for working during meltdown

Southwest Airlines has agreed to pay its pilots an estimated $45 million in bonus "gratitude pay" for working through the company's service meltdown during the holiday travel period at the end of last year.
2 days ago
A shopping cart sits abandoned in front of a derelict building in the Sandtown neighborhood in Balt...
Nathaniel Meyersohn

Tax dollars to gather abandoned shopping carts

Shopping carts keep wandering away from their stores, draining taxpayers' coffers, causing blight and frustrating local officials and retailers.
2 days ago
Desserts are returning to premium cabins on United's international flights. (United Airlines via CN...
CNN

Another sweet deal for the highest-end flyers: Delta, United are bringing back desserts

Desserts are returning to premium cabins at United Airlines and Delta Air Lines following a pause during the pandemic.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Louisiana nightclub shooting injures 12 overnight