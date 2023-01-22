Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Report from alert Utah school officials leads to arrest in sex misconduct case

Jan 22, 2023, 4:10 PM
FILE (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)...
FILE (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)
(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah man has been arrested and accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with a teenage girl.

Daniel “Danny” Leon Jackman, 44, was booked into the Sanpete County Jail on Thursday for investigation of two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a 16- or 17-year-old, sexual battery, enticing a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The investigation began in November thanks to alert school administrators. During a wrestling meet involving North Sanpete High School, school administrators noticed Jackman sitting next to a girl in the bleachers and he appeared to be acting inappropriately with her, according to a police booking affidavit.

The wrestling coach was informed of what was happening and “he had all the girls come sit in a group with him to cheer for the wrestlers that were competing to get the students away from the suspect. However, shortly after this, the suspect then moved down by the students again,” the affidavit states.

The next day, school administrators contacted the girl’s parents. The parents later called the school back to say they had talked with their daughter “and she informed them Danny had been touchy with her on a previous occasion,” according to the affidavit.

Mt. Pleasant police were contacted and an investigation was opened. When interviewed, the girl disclosed several incidents of inappropriate touching and text messages over several months, the affidavit states. The girl used words like “cringe” when describing to police what she felt when Jackman touched her and how she would move away or tell him to knock it off, and how one time she felt “nervous” when she knew he was nearby.

When questioned by police, Jackman admitted to touching the girl at multiple locations in Mt. Pleasant, the affidavit alleges. When told that detectives had served warrants on his Discord account that he allegedly used to communicate with the girl, police say he “admitted he asked (her) to have sex with him.”

Jackman was arrested after police finished questioning him.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

Law enforcement personnel gather outside a ballroom dance club in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Ja...
Holly Yan, Keith Allen, Tina Burnside, Josh Campbell and Alaa Elassar

Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting found dead in van

Authorities say the suspect in a California dance club shooting that left 10 dead has shot and killed himself.
19 hours ago
FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)...
Michael Houck

Ogden police investigating shooting near bars, two victims injured

Police say that Sunday morning's shooting that sent two people to the hospital was an isolated incident.
19 hours ago
The handgun found near the suspect by police. (Salt Lake City Police Department)...
Michael Houck

Police: Known gang member arrested after attempting to flee with illegal handgun

A known fugitive for gang-related crimes was booked by Salt Lake City Police officers after attempting to flee from them early Saturday morning.
19 hours ago
Dior Bar & Lounge was the scene of an overnight shooting that left multiple people injured on Sunda...
Andi Babineau and John Miller

Louisiana nightclub shooting injures 12 overnight

Authorities say 12 people were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Sunday.
19 hours ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Sherry Cola attends the Asia Society Of Southern California's...
Associated Press

Mass shooting in hometown devastating for actor Sherry Cola

The Monterey Park mass shooting devastated actor Sherry Cola after learning her hometown was affected by this tragedy while she was at the Sundance Film Festival.
19 hours ago
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released images of the suspect, who is considered "arme...
Keith Allen, Holly Yan, Tina Burnside and Josh Campbell, CNN

Sheriff releases photos of Monterey Park massacre suspect as standoff in Torrance may be linked

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released images of the suspect, who is considered "armed and dangerous."
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Report from alert Utah school officials leads to arrest in sex misconduct case