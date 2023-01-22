Report from alert Utah school officials leads to arrest in sex misconduct case

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah man has been arrested and accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with a teenage girl.

Daniel “Danny” Leon Jackman, 44, was booked into the Sanpete County Jail on Thursday for investigation of two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a 16- or 17-year-old, sexual battery, enticing a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The investigation began in November thanks to alert school administrators. During a wrestling meet involving North Sanpete High School, school administrators noticed Jackman sitting next to a girl in the bleachers and he appeared to be acting inappropriately with her, according to a police booking affidavit.

The wrestling coach was informed of what was happening and “he had all the girls come sit in a group with him to cheer for the wrestlers that were competing to get the students away from the suspect. However, shortly after this, the suspect then moved down by the students again,” the affidavit states.

The next day, school administrators contacted the girl’s parents. The parents later called the school back to say they had talked with their daughter “and she informed them Danny had been touchy with her on a previous occasion,” according to the affidavit.

Mt. Pleasant police were contacted and an investigation was opened. When interviewed, the girl disclosed several incidents of inappropriate touching and text messages over several months, the affidavit states. The girl used words like “cringe” when describing to police what she felt when Jackman touched her and how she would move away or tell him to knock it off, and how one time she felt “nervous” when she knew he was nearby.

When questioned by police, Jackman admitted to touching the girl at multiple locations in Mt. Pleasant, the affidavit alleges. When told that detectives had served warrants on his Discord account that he allegedly used to communicate with the girl, police say he “admitted he asked (her) to have sex with him.”

Jackman was arrested after police finished questioning him.