ENTERTAINMENT

Rose Wagner evacuated after ‘unrelated medical incidents’ with three people

Jan 22, 2023, 4:54 PM
The Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center (FILE) [KSL-TV]
BY
SALT LAKE CITY — The Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center was evacuated Saturday night during a screening at the Sundance Film Festival.

Rose Wagner officials said that people were evacuated as a safety precaution after three guests had “unrelated medical incidents” after calling the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

“The paramedics cleared the affected patrons, and all left the building on their own,” according to the Rose Wagner statement. “The Fire Department assessed the building for any leaks or other hazards and found none. They cleared the building for re-entry last night.”

On Sunday morning, Rose Wagner officials tested the building systems and cleared them for future screenings.

“Sundance is moving forward with today’s screenings,” continues the statement. “Salt Lake County Facilities and Rose Wagner staff will monitor the building closely during today’s events.”

 

