Police: Road rage incident closes I-15, Bangerter Highway offramp

DRAPER, Utah — A road rage incident caused a car to drive off the road into a ditch, with the driver attempting to flee from police Sunday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol’s Tropper Mike Alexander told KSL that two cars were involved in the road rage incident while driving southbound Interstate 15 at appropriately 5:30 p.m.

During the interaction, one of the cars drove into a “gore area” between I-15 and the off-ramp to Brangerter Highway. He struck an exit sign and rolled his car.

Alexander said the debris from the sign hit a third uninvolved vehicle that was parked on the side of the road with the driver fixing a flat tire.

The crashed driver ran from police when they arrived and is now in police custody. He was the only person in the car and had minor injuries.

Alexander said the second car involved in the road rage stayed on the scene when the accident happened and is cooperating with police.

The uninvolved vehicle occupants did not get injured in this incident.

Follow @KSLMichaelHouck