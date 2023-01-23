Close
LOCAL NEWS

South Salt Lake teacher honored as ‘Most Valuable Educator’ at Jazz game

Jan 23, 2023, 7:52 AM
BY
KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Mr. Moffitt from Granite Park Junior High was honored as the latest “Most Valuable Educator” at Friday’s game between the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets.

Moffitt, a special education teacher in the Granite School District, received high praise from those around him, who said he always comes up with new ways to keep students engaged in the classroom.

As the “MVE,” Moffitt received a personalized Jazz jersey and a $1,000 classroom grant from Instructure, the parent company of Canvas.

He got to watch last weekend’s game from a suite and will also get to attend an awards dinner with the Jazz and Instructure at the end of the season. Instructure will also be providing 300 tickets for Utah educators to attend the Jazz game on March 18.

The Utah Jazz, Instructure and KSL TV are teaming up to honor the state’s most valuable educators, and members of the public can nominate anyone in the local community, including students, parents, peer educators, principals, administrators and college deans.

Nominators will be asked to answer, “How does this educator inspire students, spark curiosity and support student growth and achievement?”

Submit your nomination here.

Utah Jazz to honor local educators throughout season

