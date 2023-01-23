Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Gov. Cox, AG intend to sue social media companies for harms to kids

Jan 23, 2023, 11:13 AM | Updated: 11:45 am
Cox and Reyes stand at a podium...
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes at a press conference on Jan. 23, 2023, announcing the state plans to sue social media platforms in the future. (KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox along with state Attorney General, Sean Reyes, plans to sue social media companies for the harm they cause to teens, though the specifics and timeline are uncertain.

“We know there is an economic incentive that is driving these companies. There is another way that we can work to change that economic incentive and that is through legal action. Today we are announcing that the state of Utah will be suing social media companies to protect our kids,” Cox said. “Without strong action on our part, social media companies will simply not make the changes necessary to protect our children.”

Cox explained social media is linked to higher depression, anxiety, and self-harm in children and teens and has been shown to especially affect girls and young women.

“You’ve heard me speak often about the harms social media is causing on our children’s mental health and well-being,” Cox said. “We know social media is negatively affecting teens, distracting them, disrupting their sleep, and exposing them to bullying, harmful rumors, behavior, unrealistic views of other people’s lives, and peer pressure.”

Cox said legal action is one way, in addition to the bills being passed in the legislative process, to protect children against the harms of social media. However, Cox and Reyes did not offer details of what the litigation would entail or how soon it would occur.

“We know that social media companies know about the consequences their platforms and algorithms are having on mental well-being and still they do nothing,” Cox said. “They’re targeting advertisements and content to our kids and have been for years without restraint. These dire consequences require action.”

“While we hope to work cooperatively with tech companies to address these many concerns, we feel litigation is likely a necessary step to increase the urgency and seriousness of implementing child safeguards,” Reyes said.

Cox mentioned several bills focused on social media and said he supports the following efforts:

  • banning cellphones within the classroom
  • verifying the required age for users
  • restricting companies from selling and collecting kids’ data
  • requiring companies to allow tighter parental controls

Cox has spoken about the harms of social media against Utah’s young people on several occasions before and most recently he banned the social media app, TikTok, from all government devices.

Gov. Cox warns of social media impact on teen mental health

“We both feel confident that there will be lawsuits filed,” Cox said.

When asked about specific social media companies Cox said, “We’re not naming names right now, but we’re putting everyone on notice.”

Reyes said they are working to file a Request For Proposal within the week and from there the public can expect a few weeks for firms to respond and that he “could be hiring outside counsel within a month or so to consult and analyze the claims and then file.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Law enforcement personnel gather outside a ballroom dance club in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Ja...
Larry D. Curtis

Cox orders Utah flags to be lowered for California shooting victims

Utah's Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered U.S. and Utah flags to be lowered to honor victims of a shooting in Monterey Park, California that left 10 dead.
12 hours ago
Flags fly at half-staff at the Utah Capitol. (Photo from @GovCox/Twitter)...
Josh Ellis

Gov. Cox orders flags be lowered to honor California mass shooting victims

Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered that all U.S. and Utah state flags be lowered to half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims in Monterey Park, California. 
12 hours ago
(Derek Petersen/KSL TV)...
Josh Ellis

Utah State Board of Education votes to oppose school voucher bill

The Utah State Board of Education has voted to oppose the controversial school voucher bill making its way through the Utah Legislature.
12 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
Josh Ellis

South Salt Lake teacher honored as ‘Most Valuable Educator’ at Jazz game

Mr. Moffitt from Granite Park Junior High was honored as the latest "Most Valuable Educator" at Friday's game between the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets.
12 hours ago
...
Michael Locklear

Utahns react to mass shooting in California near Lunar New Year festival

Utah’s Asian American community and elected officials are responding to the Monterey Park shooting that killed ten people in California near the Lunar New Year festival.
1 day ago
The separated cow moose on the Pine View trail. (Courtesy: Mason Taylor)...
Michael Houck

Separated moose and calf, closes trail in American Fork canyon

A separated cow moose and her calf caused officials to close off an American Fork canyon trail since the moose was endangering the public Saturday afternoon. 
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Gov. Cox, AG intend to sue social media companies for harms to kids