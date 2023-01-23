Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CNN

‘Absolutely crazy’: Wind turbine in Wisconsin collapses

Jan 23, 2023, 1:11 PM | Updated: 1:11 pm
Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below ...
Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. Mandatory Credit: WISN
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

DODGE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WISN) — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman.

The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt.

“The one that lives on top of the hill right there and the farm right behind us, they said that they both heard it and it shook their house,” said Mark Dietrich.

The turbine is a part of the Butler Ridge wind farm and stands about 400 feet above the ground, according to the National Weather Service.

Dietrich’s father owns the property. He told WISN 12 News that he lived there when crews first installed the turbines in 2008.

“I think it’s absolutely crazy because growing up here and seeing them when I was a kid getting put up and they always talk about, like, oh they can’t build houses around them because there’s a chance they could fall, but you never think it would ever happen,” Dietrich said.

Dietrich said he’s glad nobody was hurt, but the incident left a big mess and a big hole.

“That’s a lot of weight coming down at one time. It left quite the crater,” Dietrich said.

NextEra Energy Resources owns the turbine. A statement to WISN 12 News from NextEra reads, “We are aware of the turbine failure at Butler Ridge Wind. Importantly, no one was injured. We believe this was an isolated incident as turbine malfunctions are rare. We are determining the cause of the turbine failure and assessing other turbines on site as a quality-control measure.”

WISN 12 News crews observed NextEra employees at the site observing the damage.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

CNN

Law enforcement personnel gather outside a ballroom dance club in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Ja...
Holly Yan, Keith Allen, Tina Burnside, Josh Campbell and Alaa Elassar

Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting found dead in van

Authorities say the suspect in a California dance club shooting that left 10 dead has shot and killed himself.
2 days ago
An image from Customs and Border Protection shows eggs that a traveler attempted to bring into the ...
Zoe Sottile

As egg prices rise, so do attempts to smuggle them from Mexico, say US Customs officials

Officers at the San Diego Customs and Border Protection Office have seen an increase in the number of attempts to move eggs across the US-Mexico border.
2 days ago
Rachael Gross says she lives in fear of going outside, thanks to her neighbor, a wild turkey, who s...
Kirsten Mitchell

‘This turkey has literally taken over our life’: Wild turkey terrorizing neighbors in Minnesota

Neighbors in a Coon Rapids mobile home park are battling with a bird. They say the lone turkey appeared in their park around Thanksgiving of 2021 and hasn't left since, becoming more aggressive as the months go on.
2 days ago
Dior Bar & Lounge was the scene of an overnight shooting that left multiple people injured on Sunda...
Andi Babineau and John Miller

Louisiana nightclub shooting injures 12 overnight

Authorities say 12 people were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Sunday.
2 days ago
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released images of the suspect, who is considered "arme...
Keith Allen, Holly Yan, Tina Burnside and Josh Campbell, CNN

Sheriff releases photos of Monterey Park massacre suspect as standoff in Torrance may be linked

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released images of the suspect, who is considered "armed and dangerous."
2 days ago
Six people were arrested Saturday evening in downtown Atlanta, authorities said, during protests th...
Andy Rose, Christina Maxouris, Nivk Valencia, Kieth Allen, CNN

Protest in downtown Atlanta over killing of activist turn violent

A protest has turned violent in downtown Atlanta in the wake of the killing of an environmental activist by authorities. Officials say the 26-year-old shot and wounded a state trooper.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
‘Absolutely crazy’: Wind turbine in Wisconsin collapses