Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate on vast reservation

Jan 23, 2023, 3:06 PM
File photo (KSL TV)...
File photo (KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that’s been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Friday, fulfilling a pledge that new tribal President Buu Nygren made while campaigning for the office.

The mandate was one of the longest-standing anywhere in the U.S. and applied broadly to businesses, government offices and tourist destinations on the vast reservation, which extends into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona. The tribe at one point had one of the highest coronavirus infection rates in the country and among the strictest measures to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Nygren and Navajo Nation Council Delegate Otto Tso, who temporarily is overseeing the tribe’s legislative branch, jointly announced the lifting of the mask mandate on social media Friday evening.

They cited figures from tribal health officials that show there’s a low risk of transmission, based on the seven-day incidence rate of 51 cases per 100,000 people.

The number of positive cases overall during the pandemic still remains higher in the Navajo region than any other Indian Health Service region, except for Oklahoma. The Navajo Nation has tallied more than 2,000 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Nygren and Tso urged people to continue taking precautionary measures. Masks will still be required in schools, nursing homes and health care facilities, according to the latest public health order.

“It’s time for the Navajo people to get back to work,” Nygren said in a statement. “It’s time for them to be able to open their chapter houses to conduct local business and to receive services they are asking for and deserve.”

The news spread fast and comments poured in on social media. Some praised the action and others were sharply critical, including former President Jonathan Nez, who had sought a second term, and whose tenure was dominated by the response to the pandemic.

Nez credited the mask mandate for the lower coronavirus rates and said he’s praying that COVID-19, RSV and flu cases don’t rise.

“But the new administration needs to be held accountable if we see a surge in new infections, hospitalizations, and deaths,” he wrote on Twitter.

Enforcement of the mask mandate had been mixed on the 27,000 square-mile (69,000 square-kilometer) Navajo Nation. Most people wore masks at the inauguration for newly elected officials earlier this month, but neither Nygren or Nez kept one on the entire time.

Brian Parrish, who oversees the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise, said signage would be changed at the tribe’s four casinos to indicate that masks now are optional. He said he suspected a large percentage of patrons haven’t returned because of the mask mandate but might now.

“We’re ready to take this next step toward getting back to normal,” he said late Friday.

Priscilla Todecheeny, who works at the Red Rock Trading Post in Red Valley, Arizona, said signs regarding masks came down once the reservation reopened to visitors, and no one was kept from entering. But she’s concerned about employees who had been wearing masks.

“I think it should still be in stores for our safety because we don’t know if another person might have the virus or is carrying it,” she said Friday.

Diana DeChilly, who is Navajo, was in the hospital Friday with the flu when she heard masks no longer were required on the reservation. She said she’d rather keep hers on to prevent the spread of any illness, even when she’s discharged.

“I’m willing to bet a majority of Navajo people are going to keep wearing their masks, mandate or no mandate,” she said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

FILE...
Eliza Pace

Clean Slate Summit to be held in SLC with Utah Jazz and NBA social justice coalition

The Clean Slate Summit will be held Tuesday with a number of community and political leaders including Gov. Spencer Cox, along with the Utah Jazz and National Basketball Social Justice Coalition. 
18 hours ago
An artist's rendering of the reconstructed Anchorage Alaska Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)...
Madison Swenson

Anchorage Alaska Temple to be rebuilt, moved to a new location

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that the Anchorage Alaska Temple will be rebuilt in a new location and will be larger than the original.
18 hours ago
(Roy City Police Department/Facebook)...
Emily Ashcraft

Man arrested after police say he shot his wife to end her pain

A 69-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for killing his wife, who told police she had been asking him to do so for years because of her physical pain.
18 hours ago
Ogden woman charged in the beating death of a man...
Eliza Pace

AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 7-year-old girl found safe

An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon for the abduction of a 7-year-old girl. 
18 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
Josh Ellis

West Jordan teacher to be honored as ‘MVE’ at Jazz game

A West Jordan middle school teacher has been named the latest "Most Valuable Educator" and will be honored during Monday night's game between the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets.
18 hours ago
a loaf of bread with Eve Campbell...
Peter Rosen

Utah writer-blogger finds baking bread gives whole-life nourishment, healing

When a Salt Lake woman needed help with physical and mental rehabilitation after a life-threatening illness, she turned to baking bread.
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate on vast reservation