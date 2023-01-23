Close
LOCAL NEWS

AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 7-year-old girl found safe

Jan 23, 2023, 2:14 PM | Updated: 6:38 pm
Ogden woman charged in the beating death of a man...
(FILE PHOTO KSL TV)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

UPDATE: The 7-year-old has been found safe, according to the West Jordan Police Department.

WJPD explained that at approximately 10 a.m., police received a call from the 7-year-old’s grandfather, who said she had been taken from the home.

The grandfather is her primary guardian and the child was taken from the home by his partner, 56-year-old Bernice Quintana.

The grandfather told police Quintana had been acting erratically for the past month, causing the grandfather to believe the 7-year-old would be in danger.

Soon after the Amber Alert, South Salt Lake Police Department reported the car, suspect, and child were at their station.

 

West Jordan police said they were alerted that Quintana got the Amber Alert and drove to the nearest police station, which was South Salt Lake.

The 7-year-old is safe and has no injuries. Police are continuing to investigate the incident but said Quintana may face kidnapping charges.

The original story continues below.

WEST JORDAN, Utah — An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon for the abduction of a 7-year-old girl.

The 7-year-old is a white female with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs approximately 60 pounds and is about four feet tall.

She is believed to be wearing a pink t-shirt, and jeans, with hair in a bun or ponytail.

The suspect is identified as 56-year-old Bernice Quintana, who has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs approximately 160 pounds, and is 5’2″ tall.

She is believed to be driving a 2007 silver Galant Mitsubishi with a Utah license plate of 8R2MH.

This is a non-custodial abduction and the girl is believed to be in danger. Anyone with information should call 801-840-4000 or 911.

