CRIME

Man arrested after police say he shot his wife to end her pain

Jan 23, 2023, 2:50 PM | Updated: 2:52 pm
(Roy City Police Department/Facebook)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

ROY, Utah — A 69-year-old man was arrested on Saturday and accused of killing his wife. He told police his wife has been asking him to kill her for years because of back pain and nerve damage from a car accident 11 years ago, according to a jail booking affidavit.

The documents said Dave Meyer told officers that he shot his wife while rubbing her back with his other hand, then waited several days before reporting what happened to police.

Meyer was arrested for investigation of murder, obstruction of justice and purchase or possession of a firearm as a restricted person, due to marijuana use.

The man also told police he and his wife both used marijuana nightly but neither had a medical marijuana card.

The booking affidavit said Meyer was not able to give an exact date, but officers believe based on his statements that his wife was shot and killed on Tuesday. He did not speak to officers until Saturday.

Meyer does not have previous criminal history in Utah; however, in the last two months he settled a debt collection lawsuit with Meyer Family Dental for under $1,000 and an eviction lawsuit; he agreed to be out of the home with all tenants out by Jan. 15

