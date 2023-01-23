Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
RELIGION

Anchorage Alaska Temple to be rebuilt, moved to a new location

Jan 23, 2023, 4:37 PM
An artist's rendering of the reconstructed Anchorage Alaska Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)...
An artist's rendering of the reconstructed Anchorage Alaska Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)
(Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that the Anchorage Alaska Temple will be rebuilt in a new location and will be larger than the original.

According to a news release from the Church, the new temple — which will be approximately 30,000 square feet instead of the original 11,930-square-foot structure — will be built on the same property where a meetinghouse is currently being used.

Construction on the temple — which will be built at 13111 Brayton Drive in Anchorage — is set to begin in early 2024 and end the summer of 2026.

“Once the temple is dedicated, the current temple will be decommissioned and a new meetinghouse will be built on the existing temple location,” the release stated.

While the new temple is being built, the original Anchorage Alaska Temple will remain open.

The Anchorage Alaska Temple as it currently appears. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

Church officials said dates for the public open house and dedication will be announced at a later date.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Religion

From right to left: Elder Kevin R. Duncan and wife, Nancy; Elder Jorge M. Alvarado and wife, Carilu...
Madison Swenson

Elder Christofferson dedicates San Juan Puerto Rico Temple

The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated over the weekend.
6 days ago
President Russell M. Nelson at his office in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City o...
Carole Mikita

Looking back at President Nelson’s accomplishments over the last 5 years

Five years ago, President Russell M. Nelson met with the media as the new and 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. KSL TV's Carole Mikita takes a look back at his remarkable accomplishments.
9 days ago
Elder Robert D. Hales leaves with his wife, Mary, from the Sunday afternoon session of general conf...
Matt Brooks

Mary Crandall Hales, wife of Elder Robert D. Hales, dies at age 90

Mary Crandall Hales, the wife the late apostle Elder Robert D. Hales, died Sunday at her North Salt Lake home, a spokesperson for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. She was 90. Elder Hales died in 2017.
9 days ago
(Matt Rascon/KSL TV)...
Madison Swenson

Family of 7 killed in Utah home honored, laid to rest

Seven members of an Enoch, Utah, family were laid to rest Friday after they were shot and killed inside their home more than a week ago.
11 days ago
Pope Francis presides over the funeral mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St. Peter's square on...
Nicole Winfield, Giada Zampano and Frances D'emilio

Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope

Thousands of faithful, political leaders and the pope himself mourned Benedict XVI at a rare requiem Mass for a dead pontiff presided over by a living one.
19 days ago
A view of the U.S. Capitol on January 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. Today members of the 118th Congres...
Peter Smith, Associated Press

Survey: Religiously, Congress doesn’t reflect America

The religious makeup of the incoming 118th Congress looks more like what America used to be than what it is today. Congress is more Christian and religious overall than the general population.
20 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Anchorage Alaska Temple to be rebuilt, moved to a new location