Anchorage Alaska Temple to be rebuilt, moved to a new location

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that the Anchorage Alaska Temple will be rebuilt in a new location and will be larger than the original.

According to a news release from the Church, the new temple — which will be approximately 30,000 square feet instead of the original 11,930-square-foot structure — will be built on the same property where a meetinghouse is currently being used.

Construction on the temple — which will be built at 13111 Brayton Drive in Anchorage — is set to begin in early 2024 and end the summer of 2026.

“Once the temple is dedicated, the current temple will be decommissioned and a new meetinghouse will be built on the existing temple location,” the release stated.

While the new temple is being built, the original Anchorage Alaska Temple will remain open.

Church officials said dates for the public open house and dedication will be announced at a later date.