Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall grades 2022 city goals and accomplishments

Jan 23, 2023, 6:49 PM | Updated: 6:49 pm
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall speaking to KSL-TV about what the city has done in 2022. (KSL-...
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall speaking to KSL-TV about what the city has done in 2022. (KSL-TV)
(KSL-TV)
Jed Boal's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Like many American cities, Salt Lake City has recently faced a rise in violent crime and gun violence. In a one-on-one interview, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said the city has substantially reduced violent crime since its peak in 2021.

On Monday, she graded herself on last year’s goals that go beyond the business of running the city. Bold but achievable goals, she called them.

“I would give the city an ‘A,’ actually,” Mendenhall said. “We set 74 ambitious goals, again above and beyond what we normally do, and we’ve accomplished fully 66 of those.”

She said the other eight goals are in progress and will be completed this year. The goals are online on her website, detailing 2022 plans, and plans from the last two years.

Among the accomplishments, Mendenhall said Free Fare February was a success, as well as implementing the Park Ranger Program in city parks and the Jordan River Park trail system.

Park use rose by 40% during the pandemic. So, the city wanted to have a new positive presence there.

“That’s what our 16 Park Rangers are doing. They are recognizable. They have uniforms. They are knowledgeable about the land and nature in the area and can help you whether it’s a bathroom you need or emergency care,” Mendenhall explained.

As for violent crime, the mayor said it is down 9% since it peaked in March 2021.

“We have brought violent crime and overall crime down in Salt Lake City, and we’ve been able to regrow our policing population,” she said.

A year and a half ago, the Salt Lake City Police Department was down 91 officers. Now, that shortage is around 40 officers.

SLC PD and Mayor Mendenhall release update on ‘Crime Control Plan’

The city also partnered with the US Marshal, ATF, and the Utah Department of Public Safety for Project Safe Neighborhoods. That has enabled the city to seek federal charges in nearly 300 cases involving community-impact criminals.

“It’s taking the violent offenders, the most dangerous people on our streets, and giving the justice system many more options,” Mendenhall said.

Last year was also challenging for those experiencing homelessness. The city made a $20 million investment in long-term affordable housing and put $6 million toward 400 permanent supportive units available this spring.

The city has also responded to emergency needs for shelter during this recent cold spell.

“Last night, for example, Salt Lake City Police, Fire, and 9-1-1 were ready to connect and engage with people if they came upon people still on the street and let them know about the services available,” the mayor said.

When she sets her priorities for the year ahead, the mayor said she will introduce a new initiative focused on family stability.

Mendenhall will lay out her goals for this year in her State of the City address Tuesday night.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

ENOCH, UT - JANUARY 05: A police officer walks by a crime scene trailer that is sitting outside the...
Annie Knox and Daniella Rivera

When home isn’t safe: Experts see patterns, potential warning signs in family shootings

In Utah and on a national level, mass shootings mostly happen at home. While it’s not always possible to predict this type of violence, experts tell the KSL Investigators certain behaviors may predict future violence.
19 hours ago
New name and logo for Intermountain Health, formerly Intermountain Healthcare. (Intermountain Healt...
Madison Swenson

Intermountain Healthcare going by new name: Intermountain Health

Intermountain Healthcare has officially changed its name to Intermountain Health.
19 hours ago
FILE...
Eliza Pace

Clean Slate Summit to be held in SLC with Utah Jazz and NBA social justice coalition

The Clean Slate Summit will be held Tuesday with a number of community and political leaders including Gov. Spencer Cox, along with the Utah Jazz and National Basketball Social Justice Coalition. 
19 hours ago
An artist's rendering of the reconstructed Anchorage Alaska Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)...
Madison Swenson

Anchorage Alaska Temple to be rebuilt, moved to a new location

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that the Anchorage Alaska Temple will be rebuilt in a new location and will be larger than the original.
19 hours ago
File photo (KSL TV)...
FELICIA FONSECA Associated Press

Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate on vast reservation

The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that's been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
19 hours ago
(Roy City Police Department/Facebook)...
Emily Ashcraft

Man arrested after police say he shot his wife to end her pain

A 69-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for killing his wife, who told police she had been asking him to do so for years because of her physical pain.
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall grades 2022 city goals and accomplishments