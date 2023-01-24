Intermountain Healthcare going by new name: Intermountain Health

SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare has officially changed its name to Intermountain Health.

“The name change was based on feedback by consumers, patients, and employees, and their needs and expectations of a health system,” read a Monday afternoon press release from Intermountain Health.

The change, which was announced in 2022, also includes an updated logo.

The health system said its mission of “helping people live the healthiest lives possible” remains the same, adding that Intermountain Health will “continue to champion preventative care and wellness, addressing social determinants of health and medical innovations.”

The new name goes into effect immediately, whereas the updated look will be phased in over the next several years, according to the release, with the website and digital tools seeing the first changes.

“The name change and updated logo are just a small part of an overall commitment to an increased emphasis on whole-health focused initiatives, and to be a partner in health, while staying true to Intermountain Health’s rich foundation of providing extraordinary care for the communities it serves,” the release stated.

Today we launch a new identity while serving the same mission: to provide you a model health system that meets your needs and transforms expectations. You'll see this new brand roll out over the next couple years across the eight states we serve. pic.twitter.com/yKqKvcTCEc — Intermountain Health (@Intermountain) January 23, 2023

Intermountain Health has a total of 33 hospitals and 385 clinics spread out over seven states, with headquarters in Utah.