Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
HEALTH

Intermountain Healthcare going by new name: Intermountain Health

Jan 23, 2023, 6:24 PM
New name and logo for Intermountain Health, formerly Intermountain Healthcare. (Intermountain Healt...
New name and logo for Intermountain Health, formerly Intermountain Healthcare. (Intermountain Health)
(Intermountain Health)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare has officially changed its name to Intermountain Health.

“The name change was based on feedback by consumers, patients, and employees, and their needs and expectations of a health system,” read a Monday afternoon press release from Intermountain Health.

The change, which was announced in 2022, also includes an updated logo.

New logo for Intermountain Health, formerly known as Intermountain Healthcare. (Intermountain Health)

The health system said its mission of “helping people live the healthiest lives possible” remains the same, adding that Intermountain Health will “continue to champion preventative care and wellness, addressing social determinants of health and medical innovations.”

The new name goes into effect immediately, whereas the updated look will be phased in over the next several years, according to the release, with the website and digital tools seeing the first changes.

“The name change and updated logo are just a small part of an overall commitment to an increased emphasis on whole-health focused initiatives, and to be a partner in health, while staying true to Intermountain Health’s rich foundation of providing extraordinary care for the communities it serves,” the release stated.

Intermountain Health has a total of 33 hospitals and 385 clinics spread out over seven states, with headquarters in Utah.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Health

Treven Brazier, the 20-year-old, who died from suicide. (Courtesy: Sean Maye)...
Alex Cabrero

High school track team races for suicide awareness after losing a former teammate

More than a thousand athletes gathered at their first big high school track meet of the season, with one team running to honor a former teammate.
3 days ago
Jeff Dewsnup was known nationwide for his goalkeeping skills. (KSL TV)...
Ayanna Likens

Utah professional soccer player steps away from sport prioritizing mental heath

Jeff Dewsnup was known as the best goalkeeper in the state and even the country, signed to play professional soccer at just 16. But, the pressure of playing a high-level sport like that at such a young age took a toll on his mental health.
3 days ago
A sign advertising flu and Covid-19 testing is seen in front of a pharmacy in Orlando, Florida, on ...
Deidre McPhillips

Flu, COVID-19 and RSV are all trending down for the first time in months

A rough respiratory virus season in the U.S. appears to be easing, as three major respiratory viruses that have battered the country for the past few months are finally all trending down at the same time.
4 days ago
Marrianne Peterson is now cancer free...
Ayanna Likens

Woman pleads for Utahns to get HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and approximately 14,000 women in the US are diagnosed with this type of cancer each year.
5 days ago
...
Ayanna Likens

New class helps seniors improve their balance

According to the CDC, falls are the leading cause of injury and death among adults 65 and older. But they do not have be an inevitable part of aging, which is why the Draper Senior Center is now offering a Tai Chi class.
5 days ago
Walgreens removed its online purchasing limits for children's fever medications on Monday. In this ...
Carma Hassan

Walgreens removes online purchasing limits for children’s fever medications

After weeks of high demand that stretched supply, Walgreens removed its online purchasing limits for children's pain- and fever-reducing medications on Monday morning.
8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Intermountain Healthcare going by new name: Intermountain Health