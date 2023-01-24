Close
LOCAL NEWS

Clean Slate Summit to be held in SLC with Utah Jazz and NBA social justice coalition

Jan 23, 2023, 5:25 PM | Updated: 5:36 pm
FILE...
FILE
SALT LAKE CITY — The Clean Slate Summit will be held Tuesday with a number of community and political leaders including Gov. Spencer Cox, along with the Utah Jazz and National Basketball Social Justice Coalition.

According to a release, “On Tuesday, January 24, and in partnership with the Utah Jazz, Clean Slate Utah and Rasa, members of the NBA family, government and community leaders will gather for conversation around the impact of Utah’s Clean Slate legislation and provide individuals the opportunity to apply to get records cleared in accordance with HB 431 on-site.”

Utah is the second state in the country to implement a “clean slate” law and it came into effect just under a year ago in February of 2022.

Utah’s ‘clean slate’ law goes into effect to expunge old, minor criminal charges

The summit will include a Panel discussion entitled “Expunging Records in Utah and the Real Life Impacts of Clean State,” featuring:
● Noella Sudbury, CEO, Rasa (moderator)
● Destiny Garcia, ED, Clean Slate UT
● Commissioner Jess Anderson
● Jeanetta Williams, President of NAACP of Salt Lake and Regional
Director of Idaho, Nevada, and Utah Chapters
● Sidni Shorter, CEO of Utah’s Black Chamber of Commerce
● Sheena Meade, ED, Clean Slate Initiative

The release stated, “The Expungement Impact Play will tell the story of this successful criminal justice policy reform in Utah, increase awareness around the expungement process, immediately clear eligible criminal records and highlight the importance of a collaborative national and local approach to advancing social justice.”

Under the clean slate law, cases dismissed with prejudice and certain misdemeanor convictions will be automatically expunged under the following qualifications:

  • Individuals must remain conviction-free for 5-7 years (depending on the level of the offense) in order to qualify.
  • Covered offenses include misdemeanor A drug possession, most misdemeanor B and C level offenses, and all infractions.
  • Utah’s clean slate law will not clear any felony records, domestic violence-related offenses, sex offenses, simple assault or DUI offenses.
  • Utah’s clean slate law has numerical limits, which means that some individuals will have too many total records to qualify for any automatic clearance.
