Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
UTAH'S ENVIRONMENT

Utah set to receive millions of dollars of federal funding to combat wildfires

Jan 23, 2023, 7:20 PM
Utah set to receive millions of dollars of federal funding to combat wildfires
Mike Anderson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

Over a hundred million dollars is planned to reduce the wildfire danger across Utah, thanks to federal funding focusing on specific areas to keep communities safer.

The focus will be on forest land that impacts homes, businesses, and recreational areas. There have been controlled burns and other efforts to thin the fuel, but rarely with the type of funding coming down to the state.

“Uinta-Wasatch-Cache is one of those places that has a high risk of catastrophic fire affecting communities,” explained Mary Farnsworth.

Farnsworth is Utah’s regional forester with the US Forest Service. She said we’ll see about $160 million over the next seven to ten years to help thin out overgrown areas through methods like harvesting and burning.

It comes as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act and is expected to create hundreds of new jobs to get the work done. In total, there are close to $500 million for 11 landscapes across the western US.

“It means that we can do the work that we’ve been wanting to do around forest health because the investment is at the appropriate size and scale for us to do that work,” Farnsworth said.

Jamie Barnes & Mary Farnsworth speaking about the funding plan. (KSL-TV)

The kind of scale they really haven’t been able to do before.

‘The state’s a big place. There’s a lot of work,” said Jamie Barne, the Director and Forester with Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands.

He said the effort will improve the overall health of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache, and Dixie National Forests, helping protect areas from invasive species and insect disease.

“I truly believe that we’re in historical times to be able to start doing this. This is money that we’ve never had before,” Barne expressed.

Planning is already underway, as Utahns can see some of this work take place in the coming months. The two national forests getting this help here in Utah are huge, but the hope is to treat around 30 to 40 percent of the land.

“Throughout the west, the drought has caused us a great issue, and when we have a drought, and you have unhealthy forest conditions, it makes wildfires worse,” Farnsworth explained.

Hopefully, these big chunks of improvement will lead to lessened wildfire danger across Utah.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Utah's Environment

Truck in marsh with sunset...
Brooke Williams

DWR seeking information on illegally killed game in Beaver County

Conservation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are searching for information regarding two illegally killed game in Beaver County last year, offering a potential reward.
5 days ago
pink clouds are resting on dark blue mountains....
Carter Williams, ksl.com

Utah’s snowpack to get another boost, as another storm arrives this weekend

Utah's mountain snowpack is about to get another boost.
11 days ago
Cherry Peak best season sever...
Mike Anderson

Storms bring record attendance to Cherry Peak

Utah ski resorts are enjoying some of the best snow that they've seen in years but some smaller resorts have found it difficult to keep up with the constant barrage of storms.
13 days ago
Utah winter wonderland...
Mike Anderson

USU researcher: Conservation is key despite all of this snow and rain

Climatologists believe this winter could be the start of a multi-year wet cycle for Utah. While that would help our drought, there's still an urgent need to conserve.
14 days ago
snow plow little cottonwood canyon...
Mike Anderson

No relief in sight for UDOT snowplow drivers

This winter’s string of snowstorms is keeping snow plow drivers especially busy and there is more on the way.
21 days ago
Net zero home and car...
Peter Rosen

Trying to leave no carbon footprints

Making a new year’s resolution to shrink your carbon footprint in 2023? According to two people who’ve kept track of their contributions to greenhouse gases, you can make it smaller without spending more money.
28 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Utah set to receive millions of dollars of federal funding to combat wildfires