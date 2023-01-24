EDUCATION
Gun found on Utah high school student after ‘scuffle’ with officer, police say
Jan 23, 2023, 9:22 PM
(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)
MIDVALE, Utah — A Hillcrest High student is in police custody after a school resource officer found a gun on them after an argument Monday.
Unified Police Sgt Melody Cutler told KSL that the officer asked the teenager to go to his office to “chat” for a bit, but the student refused.
“There was a short scuffle between the officer and student,” Cutler said. “During this scuffle, the gun was located.”
The teenager was sent to a juvenile detention center with charges of possession of a firearm by a restricted person and possession of a firearm in a school.
“There were no threats to anyone and the gun was never brandished,” Cutler said. “There were only a few students present.”
