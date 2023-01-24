Close
EDUCATION

Gun found on Utah high school student after ‘scuffle’ with officer, police say

Jan 23, 2023, 9:22 PM
Hillcrest High School in Midvale is pictured on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret New...
Hillcrest High School in Midvale is pictured on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)
(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

MIDVALE, Utah — A Hillcrest High student is in police custody after a school resource officer found a gun on them after an argument Monday.

Unified Police Sgt Melody Cutler told KSL that the officer asked the teenager to go to his office to “chat” for a bit, but the student refused.

“There was a short scuffle between the officer and student,” Cutler said. “During this scuffle, the gun was located.”

The teenager was sent to a juvenile detention center with charges of possession of a firearm by a restricted person and possession of a firearm in a school.

“There were no threats to anyone and the gun was never brandished,” Cutler said. “There were only a few students present.”

