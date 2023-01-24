Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Mayor Wilson says Salt Lake County is resilient and ‘stronger together’ in annual address

Jan 23, 2023, 8:59 PM | Updated: 9:01 pm
Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson proclaimed during the State of the County speech Monday that th...
Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson proclaimed during the State of the County speech Monday that the county is resilient and "stronger together" when people collaborate to tackle issues. (Cassidy Wixom/KSL.com)
(Cassidy Wixom/KSL.com)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson proclaimed the county is resilient and “stronger together” when people collaborate to tackle issues.

“The state of our county remains strong. I believe as a community, and with teamwork, we will continue to thrive. I look to 2023 as a chance to rebuild and rediscover our strengths,” Wilson said. “I challenge all of you to be a part of the county’s success. This is your county.”

Wilson gave the State of the County speech Monday evening at the Viridian Library in West Jordan. She started off describing how Salt Lake County “bounced back” from the pandemic in tourism and boasts a low unemployment rate and high success of small businesses.

“As we enter 2023, Salt Lake County remains one of the best counties in the nation to live, work and raise a family. The evidence is clear,” Wilson said.

Wilson said she is proud Salt Lake County is able to host events bringing in people from around the nation, including this month’s return of the Outdoor Retailer Show, the ongoing Sundance Film Festival and the upcoming NBA All-Star game in February.

“I am looking forward to the sights, the fun and energy that will flood downtown Salt Lake,” Wilson said about All-Star Weekend.

Wilson acknowledged during her speech the loss of more than 1,800 family members, friends and neighbors in Salt Lake County because of COVID-19. She praised the “tireless” work of the health department and said she is proud of county residents for being resilient and for supporting each other during that difficult time.

Investments in economic development, senior centers, recreation, arts, park and libraries are the “foundation to our quality of life here in our county,” Wilson said.

But there are still challenges Wilson hopes to tackle in this upcoming year.

“Too many families and small businesses are still struggling to make ends meet. Too many children still wonder when their next meal will be served. Too many residents are still unable to afford a home of their own. And too many of our neighbors still feel unwelcome,” Wilson said. “Side by side with you, I will continue to work to assure that Salt Lake County becomes a better, more fair, more prosperous, and more inclusive community than ever before.”

The mayor described investments the county is making in affordable housing, the biking and hiking trail system, water conservation projects, senior centers, workforce development programs and protecting nature.

“Our valley is blessed with stunning landscapes and access to recreation. Let’s protect these vital areas,” she said in reference to the investment in the Open Space Trust Fund.

Wilson said she is “very encouraged” by the progress the county has made, but she is looking forward to more collaboration with the community to improve health outcomes, refine the criminal justice system and address homelessness. By working together across the community, issues can be more easily solved, she said.

Division is “the most poisonous issue we face” in politics and in our neighborhoods, Wilson said. She encouraged everyone to not forget to “pack your patience” and “put kindness to your neighbors first.”

The mayor announced a new countywide book club that she is implementing to help unite the county. The first book as part of this initiative is — in conjunction with the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend — “Basketball: A Love Story,” by Jackie MacMullan, Rafe Bartholomew and Dan Klores.

“Individually we are all important and we make our mark, but together we are always stronger. Salt Lake County can be our own ‘love story,’ I know it’s mine,” she said.

A discussion for the book will be held during All-Star Weekend, the mayor said, and she hopes everyone will read and enjoy the book.

“Salt Lake County is and will continue to be, a shining example to the rest of the nation, and I will continue to do my very best to put plans in motion that unify, celebrate, and honor all that we are,” Wilson said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

(Matt Rascon/KSL TV)...
Matt Rascon

School voucher bill clears committee, moves to full Senate

A controversial bill that would help give students more opportunities to get an education outside of public schools was one step closer to becoming law Monday after it passed the Senate Education Committee.
21 hours ago
US Forest Service working on thinning the flammable greenery. (US Forest Service)...
Mike Anderson

Utah set to receive millions of dollars of federal funding to combat wildfires

Over a hundred million dollars of federal funding is planned to reduce the wildfire danger across Utah, focusing on specific areas to keep communities safer.
21 hours ago
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall speaking to KSL-TV about what the city has done in 2022. (KSL-...
Jed Boal

SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall grades 2022 city goals and accomplishments

In a one-on-one interview, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said the city has substantially reduced violent crime since its peak in 2021.
21 hours ago
ENOCH, UT - JANUARY 05: A police officer walks by a crime scene trailer that is sitting outside the...
Annie Knox and Daniella Rivera

When home isn’t safe: Experts see patterns, potential warning signs in family shootings

In Utah and on a national level, mass shootings mostly happen at home. While it’s not always possible to predict this type of violence, experts tell the KSL Investigators certain behaviors may predict future violence.
21 hours ago
New name and logo for Intermountain Health, formerly Intermountain Healthcare. (Intermountain Healt...
Madison Swenson

Intermountain Healthcare going by new name: Intermountain Health

Intermountain Healthcare has officially changed its name to Intermountain Health.
21 hours ago
FILE...
Eliza Pace

Clean Slate Summit to be held in SLC with Utah Jazz and NBA social justice coalition

The Clean Slate Summit will be held Tuesday with a number of community and political leaders including Gov. Spencer Cox, along with the Utah Jazz and National Basketball Social Justice Coalition. 
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Mayor Wilson says Salt Lake County is resilient and ‘stronger together’ in annual address