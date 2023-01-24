Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Driver going 130-170mph arrested in southern Utah

Jan 24, 2023, 11:17 AM
[File] Utah Highway Patrol State Trooper car (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)...
[File] Utah Highway Patrol State Trooper car (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)
(Laura Seitz, Deseret News)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

KANAB, Utah — A man who police say was recorded traveling 130 mph — and later claimed to be going as fast as 170 mph as he tried to get away — was arrested after Utah Highway Patrol troopers were able to successfully spike his tires.

Jacob Zachary Reeves, 32, was charged Monday in 6th District Court with failing to stop at the command of police, a third-degree felony; exhibition driving, a class A misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving, class B misdemeanors; and driving on a suspended license, a class C misdemeanor.

A trooper was patrolling state Route 89 near the House Rock turnoff outside of Kanab on Thursday when a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta passed him going 95 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to a police booking affidavit. The trooper turned his patrol car around to pull the vehicle over and noted that the Jetta had now accelerated to 130 mph, the affidavit states.

A few miles ahead, another trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but it “flew around him and continued at over 130 mph,” according to the affidavit. Fifteen miles later, Reeves — still traveling at 130 mph — ignored another trooper’s commands to stop.

About 15 miles after that, troopers were able to successfully spike Reeves’ tires, bringing his vehicle to a stop.

When questioned, Reeves admitted he had been stopped in Arizona about two hours earlier for speeding, according to the affidavit.

“Reeves told me his end game was to drive fast enough to give him time to pull onto a side road and hide. Reeves told me he was traveling between 150-170 mph as he fled,” the affidavit states.

Troopers say Reeves’ North Carolina driver’s license is suspended. They also learned he is “temporarily staying at a vacation rental in Blanding” for several weeks and does not have ties to Utah.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

(KSL TV)...
Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com and Andrew Adams, KSL TV

Utahn with 5 DUI convictions sent to prison for killing 13-year-old bicyclist

A Utah man who pleaded guilty to automobile homicide was ordered to spend up to 20 years in prison for hitting and killing a 13-year-old boy who was riding his bike last April in West Jordan.
14 hours ago
DEA Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Dustin Gillespie shows some of the bath salts seized by autho...
Karah Brackin

SLC police, federal agents make joint drug trafficking bust

State and federal law enforcers in Utah made a dent in drug trafficking organizations distributing bath salts last year.
14 hours ago
...
Tamara Vaifanua

Utah family turns business idea into successful side hustle

Here's how one Utah family started a successful wrapping paper business as a side hustle.
14 hours ago
FILE: The 3rd District Courthouse in West Jordan is pictured on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Kristin Mu...
Emily Ashcraft

Jury trial begins for mom accused of causing her 6-year-old’s death over potty training

The jury trial for a mom accused of child abuse and aggravated murder in causing the death of her son began Monday.
14 hours ago
Susan Lee Wilson, attempting to use her phone after another outage. (KSL-TV)...
Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: Salt Lake woman battles phone company to fix 12-year-old landline problem

You pay for phone service, so you would expect to receive phone service. But when a Sandy woman’s landline kept going dead for more than a decade, she decided it was time to Get Gephardt.
2 days ago
(Elsie Johnson)...
Michael Locklear

UTA ski bus hits car parked illegally in Big Cottonwood Canyon

The Utah Transit Authority is putting out a warning after a ski bus crashed into a car parked illegally over the weekend.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Driver going 130-170mph arrested in southern Utah