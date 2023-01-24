Man dies in head-on crash in Uintah County

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — A 55-year-old man died from his injuries early Monday morning after colliding head-on with a Kenworth tractor trailer in Uintah County.

The crash happened near milepost 153 on U.S. Highway 40 at 5:26 a.m.

According to a release from the Utah Highway Patrol, a Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on U.S. 40 when it crossed over the center and collided head-on with an eastbound-moving Kenworth tractor trailer.

The Camry driver, identified as a 55-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver and passenger of the semi were uninjured.

UHP said the roadway was closed for a period of time Monday while authorities investigated.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.