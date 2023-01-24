Close
LOCAL NEWS

Snow College employee found dead in off-campus student housing unit

Jan 24, 2023, 3:12 PM | Updated: 3:27 pm
FILE PHOTO (KSL Sports)...
FILE PHOTO (KSL Sports)
(KSL Sports)
BY
EPHRAIM, Utah — A Snow College employee is dead, the body found in an off-campus student housing unit early Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Ephraim City Police Department, the victim’s family members have been notified and police are investigating.

“Regarding this incident, we do not suspect foul play, and there is no current danger to the community or the students and faculty of Snow College,” the post stated.

Additional information — including the individual’s sex, age, name and nature of work at the college — have not been released.

