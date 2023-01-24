LOCAL NEWS
Snow College employee found dead in off-campus student housing unit
Jan 24, 2023, 3:12 PM | Updated: 3:27 pm
(KSL Sports)
EPHRAIM, Utah — A Snow College employee is dead, the body found in an off-campus student housing unit early Tuesday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Ephraim City Police Department, the victim’s family members have been notified and police are investigating.
“Regarding this incident, we do not suspect foul play, and there is no current danger to the community or the students and faculty of Snow College,” the post stated.
Additional information — including the individual’s sex, age, name and nature of work at the college — have not been released.
