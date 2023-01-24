Shooting at Salt Lake hotel wounds three, including man in wheelchair

SALT LAKE CITY — An early morning shooting at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel left two men in critical condition and a woman with minor injuries.

Salt Lake police said it happened just after 2 a.m. at 230 W. 500 South.

Police said several people were celebrating a birthday in a room at the hotel when someone fired gunshots. A news release said there is no threat to the community.

The release states: “Officers found a 24-year-old man in a wheelchair with a gunshot wound. Officers immediately provided first aid.”

An ambulance transported that victim with critical injuries. While investigating that shooting, officers discovered a relative dropped off another man, 22, at a hospital. He was also in critical condition.

“Based on evidence from the scene, detectives have determined the 24-year-old man and another person pulled out guns when the shots were fired, and the two men were shot,” according to the release. The 21-year-old woman was also shot at that time.

Detectives responded to the scene. The release said those officers will work with the Salt Lake County District Attorney to determine if anyone will be charged.

We are investigating a shooting that injured 3 at a downtown hotel. None of the injuries are life-threatening. There is no threat to the public. For more information, please read our press release:https://t.co/BsaNXNqbs0#SaltLakeCity #SLC #SLCPD pic.twitter.com/x7fp4oLFyE — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) January 24, 2023