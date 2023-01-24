Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Shooting at Salt Lake hotel wounds three, including man in wheelchair

Jan 24, 2023, 3:46 PM
Crystal Inn shooting...
Three people were shot Tuesday morning at a hotel on 230 West 500 South. (Salt Lake City Police Department)
(Salt Lake City Police Department)
Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — An early morning shooting at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel left two men in critical condition and a woman with minor injuries.

Salt Lake police said it happened just after 2 a.m. at 230 W. 500 South.

Police said several people were celebrating a birthday in a room at the hotel when someone fired gunshots. A news release said there is no threat to the community.

The release states: “Officers found a 24-year-old man in a wheelchair with a gunshot wound. Officers immediately provided first aid.”

An ambulance transported that victim with critical injuries. While investigating that shooting, officers discovered a relative dropped off another man, 22, at a hospital. He was also in critical condition.

“Based on evidence from the scene, detectives have determined the 24-year-old man and another person pulled out guns when the shots were fired, and the two men were shot,” according to the release. The 21-year-old woman was also shot at that time.

Detectives responded to the scene. The release said those officers will work with the Salt Lake County District Attorney to determine if anyone will be charged.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

DEA Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Dustin Gillespie shows some of the bath salts seized by autho...
Karah Brackin

SLC police, federal agents make joint drug trafficking bust

State and federal law enforcers in Utah made a dent in drug trafficking organizations distributing bath salts last year.
16 hours ago
Hillcrest High School in Midvale is pictured on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret New...
Michael Houck

Gun found on Utah high school student after ‘scuffle’ with officer, police say

A Hillcrest High student is in police custody after a school resource officer found a gun on them after an argument Monday.
2 days ago
emergency lights...
Associated Press

Official: 7 killed in two shootings in California community

Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, and officials say a suspect is in custody.
2 days ago
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall speaking to KSL-TV about what the city has done in 2022. (KSL-...
Jed Boal

SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall grades 2022 city goals and accomplishments

In a one-on-one interview, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said the city has substantially reduced violent crime since its peak in 2021.
2 days ago
ENOCH, UT - JANUARY 05: A police officer walks by a crime scene trailer that is sitting outside the...
Annie Knox and Daniella Rivera

When home isn’t safe: Experts see patterns, potential warning signs in family shootings

In Utah and on a national level, mass shootings mostly happen at home. While it’s not always possible to predict this type of violence, experts tell the KSL Investigators certain behaviors may predict future violence.
2 days ago
A person walks to place flowers at a makeshift memorial outside the scene of a deadly mass shooting...
Terry Tang and Jamie Stengle, Associated Press

‘Last dance’: Those slain in California shooting remembered

The 11 people who died in Saturday's shooting at a dance studio in California were remembered Monday by their grieving families.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Shooting at Salt Lake hotel wounds three, including man in wheelchair