Your guide to NBA All-Star events in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — NBA All-Star weekend is in Salt Lake City for the 2022-2023 season! The last time Utah was the home to All-Star festivities was 30 years ago in 1993.

In the 1993 All-Star game, the two hometown players, John Stockton and Karl Malone, notoriously shared the All-Star Game MVP award.

NBA All-Star Weekend

All-Star weekend has been a part of NBA tradition for decades. The first ever All-Star game was held in 1951 in Boston.

The game was always an East vs. West affair until 2018. The NBA changed the format to have two captains lead the two teams. The leading vote-getter from each conference becomes the captain of a squad and eventually drafts their team from the pool of 24 players.

The weekend consists of three days with key events held on each day. Each day is more exciting than the last, leading up to the All-Star game on the third day.

All-Star weekend has brought iconic NBA moments and memories to basketball fans for over 70 years. This year, Salt Lake City gets to be the host.

As we gear up for the @NBA All Star Game next month, take a look back at the last time this Game was hosted in #SLC – back in 1993! 🏀 https://t.co/20045ZEFOg — Salt Lake City Government (@SLCgov) January 13, 2023

What Are The Events And How Can I Get Tickets

Ice Buckets Challenge At Trolley Square

Fans can head to Trolley Square for the ‘Ice Buckets’ Challenge! Contestants have 30 seconds to make as many shots as possible on five hoops. Tickets, merch, and more on the line!

🧊 NBA Ice Buckets is 𝐎𝐏𝐄𝐍 🧊 Head down to Trolley Square for the free-to-play, shooting challenge where you can with tickets, merch, and more. To participate, fans must register through the NBA Events App!#NBAAllStar | #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/2rzqeakzkL — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 2, 2022

All-Star Celebrity Game

Friday, Feb. 17, is the first day of NBA All-Star weekend. Earlier in the day, there will be the NBA Rising Stars Practice (12:30 p.m.) and Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference (3:30 p.m.). Both will be televised on NBA TV.

At 5 p.m., the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will kick-off the weekend. This game features two teams comprised of various celebrities. From actors to singers and WNBA players to Olympians. Some notable celebrities who have competed in the game in the past are Usain Bolt, Kevin Hart, Justin Bieber, and Michael B. Jordan.

Rising Stars Challenge

The NBA Rising Stars Challenge is on Friday after the Celebrity Game, at 7 p.m.

This game features all of the best first-year and second-year players in the association going head-to-head. In past years, the game has been played as ‘Rookies vs. Sophomores’ and ‘Team USA vs. Team World.’ After a format change last season, it is now a tournament-style event with scoring goals in each round. The game features 12 rookies, 12 sophomores, and four NBA G League Ignite players.

NBA x HBCU Classic

Saturday, Feb. 18, is the second day of NBA All-Star weekend. The day opens with NBA All-Star Practice and Media Availability (11 a.m.).

At 2 p.m., the NBA x HBCU Classic will take place at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the University of Utah campus. The Grambling State University and Southern University men’s basketball programs have been selected to play in the HBCU Classic.

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

All-Star Saturday Night is on Saturday at 6 p.m.

All-Star Saturday Night features three events. The Skills Challenge, the 3-point Contest, and the Dunk Contest.

The Skills Challenge features players, separated by positions, racing through a course that tests their ability to dribble, pass, and shoot effectively. Two Jazz players have won the event in its 20-year history, Deron Williams in 2008 and Trey Burke in 2014.

Deron Williams breaks the NBA Skills Challenge record with a time of 25.5 seconds. The old record was held by Steve Nash with 25.8 seconds. (2008) pic.twitter.com/oA8LWW7sYG — ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) February 15, 2019

The 3-point Contest features the leagues best shooters competing to make as many 3-pointers as possible in one-minute. Five racks, and two extra balls set further back, are set up across the arc for the players to shoot from. One Utah Jazz player has taken home the three-point crown in the events 37-year history. Jeff Hornacek won in 1998 and in 2000.

The Dunk Contest features the leagues high-fliers attempting to impress the fans and, more importantly, the judges with spectacular dunks. Players can use props to wear, use, or jump over for extra style points. Two Jazz players have become slam dunk champions, Donovan Mitchell in 2018 and Jeremy Evans in 2012.

Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell ) is the 2nd @UtahJazz to win the NBA Dunk Contest! Former Jazz competitors:

Jeremy Evans (W)

Deshawn Stevenson

Jamie Watson

David Benoit

Blue Edwards

Darrell Griffith pic.twitter.com/mFbV3ik7Cc — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 18, 2018

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night will be broadcast on TNT.

72nd NBA All-Star Game

Sunday, Feb. 19, is the third day of NBA All-Star weekend. Earlier in the day, there will be the NBA Legends Awards (11 a.m.) and the NBA G League Next Up Game (1 p.m.).

At 6 p.m., the NBA All-Star Game will begin. The All-Star game is the staple of All-Star weekend. The game features the leagues best players (voted on by the fans, media, and coaches) competing in a star-studded showcase. The game typically features enough highlights to leave any fan satisfied.

❄️ It’s time the 𝐈𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐫 becomes an 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫 ❄️ Your vote counts 𝑻𝑹𝑰𝑷𝑳𝑬 today 🌟 https://t.co/X4WJXzIrma#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/xXtC52GDLG — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 13, 2023

