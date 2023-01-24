Close
KSL SPORTS

Your guide to NBA All-Star events in Salt Lake City

Jan 24, 2023, 3:55 PM | Updated: 4:00 pm
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announces the 2023 All-Star Game is coming to Salt Lake City.
KSL TV's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — NBA All-Star weekend is in Salt Lake City for the 2022-2023 season! The last time Utah was the home to All-Star festivities was 30 years ago in 1993.

In the 1993 All-Star game, the two hometown players, John Stockton and Karl Malone, notoriously shared the All-Star Game MVP award.

NBA All-Star Weekend

All-Star weekend has been a part of NBA tradition for decades. The first ever All-Star game was held in 1951 in Boston.

The game was always an East vs. West affair until 2018. The NBA changed the format to have two captains lead the two teams. The leading vote-getter from each conference becomes the captain of a squad and eventually drafts their team from the pool of 24 players.

The weekend consists of three days with key events held on each day. Each day is more exciting than the last, leading up to the All-Star game on the third day.

All-Star weekend has brought iconic NBA moments and memories to basketball fans for over 70 years. This year, Salt Lake City gets to be the host.

What Are The Events And How Can I Get Tickets

Ice Buckets Challenge At Trolley Square

Fans can head to Trolley Square for the ‘Ice Buckets’ Challenge! Contestants have 30 seconds to make as many shots as possible on five hoops. Tickets, merch, and more on the line!

All-Star Celebrity Game

Friday, Feb. 17, is the first day of NBA All-Star weekend. Earlier in the day, there will be the NBA Rising Stars Practice (12:30 p.m.) and Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference (3:30 p.m.). Both will be televised on NBA TV.

At 5 p.m., the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will kick-off the weekend. This game features two teams comprised of various celebrities. From actors to singers and WNBA players to Olympians. Some notable celebrities who have competed in the game in the past are Usain Bolt, Kevin Hart, Justin Bieber, and Michael B. Jordan.

Tickets for the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game are available here.

Rising Stars Challenge

The NBA Rising Stars Challenge is on Friday after the Celebrity Game, at 7 p.m.

This game features all of the best first-year and second-year players in the association going head-to-head. In past years, the game has been played as ‘Rookies vs. Sophomores’ and ‘Team USA vs. Team World.’ After a format change last season, it is now a tournament-style event with scoring goals in each round. The game features 12 rookies, 12 sophomores, and four NBA G League Ignite players.

Tickets for the NBA Rising Stars Challenge are available here.

NBA x HBCU Classic

Saturday, Feb. 18, is the second day of NBA All-Star weekend. The day opens with NBA All-Star Practice and Media Availability (11 a.m.).

Tickets for the NBA All-Star Practice are available here.

At 2 p.m., the NBA x HBCU Classic will take place at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the University of Utah campus. The Grambling State University and Southern University men’s basketball programs have been selected to play in the HBCU Classic.

The game will be broadcast on TNT, ESPN2 and NBA TV. Tickets for the NBA x HBCU Classic are available here.

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

All-Star Saturday Night is on Saturday at 6 p.m.

All-Star Saturday Night features three events. The Skills Challenge, the 3-point Contest, and the Dunk Contest.

The Skills Challenge features players, separated by positions, racing through a course that tests their ability to dribble, pass, and shoot effectively. Two Jazz players have won the event in its 20-year history, Deron Williams in 2008 and Trey Burke in 2014.

The 3-point Contest features the leagues best shooters competing to make as many 3-pointers as possible in one-minute. Five racks, and two extra balls set further back, are set up across the arc for the players to shoot from. One Utah Jazz player has taken home the three-point crown in the events 37-year history. Jeff Hornacek won in 1998 and in 2000.

The Dunk Contest features the leagues high-fliers attempting to impress the fans and, more importantly, the judges with spectacular dunks. Players can use props to wear, use, or jump over for extra style points. Two Jazz players have become slam dunk champions, Donovan Mitchell in 2018 and Jeremy Evans in 2012.

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night will be broadcast on TNT. Tickets are available on third-party, resale websites, but that comes with its own risk, so consider carefully before purchasing. KSL does not endorse any ticket resell platforms.

72nd NBA All-Star Game

Sunday, Feb. 19, is the third day of NBA All-Star weekend. Earlier in the day, there will be the NBA Legends Awards (11 a.m.) and the NBA G League Next Up Game (1 p.m.).

Both will be broadcasted on NBA TV. Tickets for the NBA G League Next Up Game are available here.

At 6 p.m., the NBA All-Star Game will begin. The All-Star game is the staple of All-Star weekend. The game features the leagues best players (voted on by the fans, media, and coaches) competing in a star-studded showcase. The game typically features enough highlights to leave any fan satisfied.

Tickets for the 72nd NBA All-Star Game can be found here.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

