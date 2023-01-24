Convicted rapist suspected of additional rape on same day he escaped

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — After serving 24 years in prison for rape, police said a Utah man walked away from a correctional facility on Jan 18 and is now wanted on suspicion of aggravated rape in Taylorsville the same day.

A Board of Pardons and Parole arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Browning, 43, the same day he left the correctional center; A woman who knew Browning, but was not in a romantic relationship with him, was attacked in her home later that day, according to Taylorsville police.

“Browning is believed to be dangerous and possibly armed,” Taylorsville Police Department said in a press release.

He was released from prison in 2022 after spending 24 years in custody after he was convicted of rape and burglary. Police said Browning knows he has a warrant out for his arrest and they believe he is still in Utah.

“The public is urged to use caution if coming into contact with him,” the release states.

He is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and is said to weigh 255 pounds. He has a tattoo across his upper lip, spelling out an expletive. When last seen he had a shaved head and a beard.

Taylorsville police request anyone with information about Browning, or know where is he, to call 801.840.4000.

