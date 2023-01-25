Close
LOCAL NEWS

Pilot ‘in good health’ after small plane crash

Jan 25, 2023, 5:44 AM
(Weber County Sheriff's Office)
BY
KSL.com

HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — A female pilot was taken to the hospital but is “in good health” after a small plane crashed in a remote area in Rich County on Tuesday evening.

Weber County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mark Horton said Weber County dispatch got a report of a plane crash east of Ogden around 7:45 p.m. Search and rescue and emergency responders from Weber and Rich counties began the search on snowmobiles and a snowcat. Two helicopters — a medical helicopter and a Department of Public Safety helicopter — were dispatched to the area but at first were unable to make it to the location due to bad weather.

Eventually, the state helicopter found a path to the crash site that was in “a very remote spot” and picked up the female pilot who had sustained minor injuries, Horton said. The pilot, who had sent a third party a message alerting them to the crash, was “in good health” but was transported to an Ogden hospital as a precaution, he said.

The crash happened in Rich County, 11 miles east of the Monte Cristo campground, Weber County Sheriff’s Lt. Colby Ryan said.

The plane is a small, single-engine Beechcraft which is still intact, Horton said. He said the main issue Tuesday night was weather.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified.

...
Shelby Lofton

Wet winter leads to flooding at Bonneville Salt Flats

The Bonneville Salt Flats have flooded after all the rain Utah has had this winter.
1 day ago
...
Ashley Moser

Flu, COVID and RSV all trending down for the first time in months, says CDC

Major respiratory illnesses are all trending down for the first time since September, according to the CDC.
1 day ago
Grant Clark waited for repairs on his car...
Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: Orem man’s auto repairs take 13 months due to parts shortage

If your car needs minor repairs, be prepared to wait. That warning comes from a Utah County man who had to wait for more than a year for his car to get fixed.
1 day ago
...
Michael Locklear

17 people recovering after carbon monoxide poisoning at central Utah clinic

The Central Utah Counseling Center in Ephraim will reopen on Thursday after a carbon monoxide leak sent at least 17 people to the hospital.
1 day ago
...
Carter Williams

‘No stopping us’: Salt Lake mayor outlines bright future, unveils $100M Ballpark fund

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall argues in her State of the City address Tuesday that the city's decisions over the next five years may impact the city a century from now.
1 day ago
...
Matt Rascon

Lt. Gov. and family testify in support of domestic violence bill requiring LAP

A bill that aims to curb domestic violence homicides in Utah is headed to the Senate. Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson and her family were among those to speak in favor of SB117.
1 day ago

