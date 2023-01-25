LOCAL NEWS
Pilot ‘in good health’ after small plane crash
HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — A female pilot was taken to the hospital but is “in good health” after a small plane crashed in a remote area in Rich County on Tuesday evening.
Weber County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mark Horton said Weber County dispatch got a report of a plane crash east of Ogden around 7:45 p.m. Search and rescue and emergency responders from Weber and Rich counties began the search on snowmobiles and a snowcat. Two helicopters — a medical helicopter and a Department of Public Safety helicopter — were dispatched to the area but at first were unable to make it to the location due to bad weather.
Eventually, the state helicopter found a path to the crash site that was in “a very remote spot” and picked up the female pilot who had sustained minor injuries, Horton said. The pilot, who had sent a third party a message alerting them to the crash, was “in good health” but was transported to an Ogden hospital as a precaution, he said.
The crash happened in Rich County, 11 miles east of the Monte Cristo campground, Weber County Sheriff’s Lt. Colby Ryan said.
The plane is a small, single-engine Beechcraft which is still intact, Horton said. He said the main issue Tuesday night was weather.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified.
