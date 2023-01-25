Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ENTERTAINMENT

Lloyd Morrisett, who helped launch ‘Sesame Street,’ dies

Jan 25, 2023, 9:23 AM
Sesame Street co-founder Lloyd Morrisett (C) with Sesame Street characters Abby Cadabby (L) and Coo...
Sesame Street co-founder Lloyd Morrisett (C) with Sesame Street characters Abby Cadabby (L) and Cookie Monster (R) attend the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors Kennedy Center on December 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
(Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Lloyd Morrisett, the co-creator of the beloved children’s education TV series “Sesame Street,” which uses empathy and fuzzy monsters like Abby Cadabby, Elmo and Cookie Monster to charm and teach generations around the world, has died. He was 93.

Morrisett’s death was announced Tuesday by Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit he helped establish under the name the Children’s Television Workshop. No cause of death was given.

In a statement, Sesame Workshop hailed Morrisett as a “wise, thoughtful, and above all kind leader” who was “constantly thinking about new ways” to educate.

Morrisett and Joan Ganz Cooney worked with Harvard University developmental psychologist Gerald Lesser to build the show’s unique approach to teaching that now reaches 120 million children. Legendary puppeteer Jim Henson supplied the critters.

“Sesame Street” is shown in more than 150 countries, has won 193 Emmys, 10 Grammys and in 2019 received the Kennedy Center Honor for lifetime artistic achievement, the first time a television program got the award (Big Bird strolled down the aisle and basically sat in Tom Hanks’ lap).

Born in 1929 in Oklahoma City, Morrisett initially trained to be a teacher with a background in psychology. He became an experimental educator, looking for new ways to educate children from less advantaged backgrounds. Morrisett received his bachelor’s at Oberlin College, did graduate work in psychology at UCLA, and earned his doctorate in experimental psychology at Yale University. He was an Oberlin trustee for many years and was chair of the board from 1975 to 1981.

The germ of “Sesame Street” was sown over a dinner party in 1966, where he met Cooney.

“I said, ‘Joan, do you think television could be used to teach young children?’ Her answer was, ‘I don’t know, but I’d like to talk about it,’” he recalled to The Guardian in 2004.

The first episode of “Sesame Street” — sponsored by the letters W, S and E and the numbers 2 and 3 — aired in the fall of 1969. It was a turbulent time in America, rocked by the Vietnam War and raw from the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. the year before.

Children’s programming at the time was made up of shows like “Captain Kangaroo,” “Romper Room” and the often violent cartoon skirmishes between “Tom & Jerry.” “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” was mostly teaching social skills.

“Sesame Street” was designed by education professionals and child psychologists with one goal: to help low-income and minority students aged 2-5 overcome some of the deficiencies they had when entering school. Social scientists had long noted kids who were white and from higher-income families were often better prepared.

The show was set on an urban street with a multicultural cast. Diversity and inclusion were baked into the show. Monsters, humans and animals all lived together peacefully.

It became the first children’s program to feature someone with Down syndrome. It’s had puppets with HIV and in foster care, invited children in wheelchairs, dealt with topics like jailed parents, homelessness, women’s rights, military families and even girls singing about loving their hair.

It introduced the bilingual Rosita — the first Latina Muppet — in 1991. Julia, a 4-year-old Muppet with autism, came in 2017 and the show has since offered help for kids whose parents are dealing with addiction and recovery, and children suffering as a result of the Syrian civil war. To help kids after 9/11, Elmo was left traumatized by a fire at Hooper’s store but was soothingly told that firefighters were there to help.

The company said upon the news of his death that Lloyd left “an outsized and indelible legacy among generations of children the world over, with ‘Sesame Street’ only the most visible tribute to a lifetime of good work and lasting impact.”

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Entertainment

Actor Jeremy Renner was trying to stop his snow-removal tractor from sliding and hitting his grown ...
Paul P. Murphy

Sheriff: Jeremy Renner was crushed by snowplow as he tried to save nephew from injury

Actor Jeremy Renner was trying to stop his snow-removal tractor from sliding and hitting his grown nephew when he was pulled under the vehicle and crushed on New Year's Day, according to a Nevada sheriff's office incident report.
12 hours ago
(From left) Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Stapleton, and Babyface have been announced as 2023 Super Bowl ...
Alli Rosenbloom

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Stapleton and Babyface to perform in 2023 Super Bowl pre-show

The full entertainment lineup for the 2023 Super Bowl has arrived.
2 days ago
Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco on stage in August. Urie announced Tuesday that the band is par...
Marianne Garvey

Panic! At the Disco is breaking up

The band's frontman, Brendon Urie, announced on social media Tuesday that the group will go their separate ways after shows in Europe and the U.K. in February and March.
2 days ago
FILE: In this photo illustration, A Ticketmaster ticket is shown on a cellphone on November 18, 202...
Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer

Senators grill Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift fiasco

Senators grilled Ticketmaster Tuesday about its spectacular breakdown last year during a sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets.
2 days ago
A view of the podium and the Oscar statue before the announcement of the 95th Academy Award nominat...
Jake Coyle, AP Film Writer

‘Everything Everywhere’ tops Oscar nominations with 11

Sci-fi indie hit 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' leads nominations to the 95th Academy Awards with 11.
2 days ago
The Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center (FILE) [KSL-TV]...
Michael Houck

Rose Wagner evacuated after ‘unrelated medical incidents’ with three people

The Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center was evacuated Saturday night during a screening at the Sundance Film Festival. 
4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Lloyd Morrisett, who helped launch ‘Sesame Street,’ dies