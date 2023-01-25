Close
LOCAL NEWS

Silver alert cancelled after Sandy woman found

Jan 25, 2023, 12:00 PM | Updated: 2:16 pm
(Sandy Police Department)...
(Sandy Police Department)
(Sandy Police Department)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

UPDATE: Lynda Bridge has been found and is home with her family, according to a tweet from Sandy police.

KSL TV’s earlier story continues below.

SANDY, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 81-year-old woman from Sandy.

According to a tweet from the Sandy Police Department, Lynda Ward Bridge was last seen leaving 1457 E. Budding Drive at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. She was driving a gray 2016 Honda Accord, with Utah license plate 767N2, heading to 7985 S. 1102 East.

According to the Silver Alert, she had a hair appointment scheduled for 7:30 a.m., but did not arrive.

Police said Bridge was last seen wearing multi-colored stretch pants, a brown shirt and a blue coat.

She is described as 5 feet and 90 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts has been asked to call Sandy police at 801-799-3000.

