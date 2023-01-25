Close
CNN

Dog attack kills boy, injures mother on Tribal land in Idaho, authorities say

Jan 25, 2023, 12:23 PM
(Getty Images)...
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — A young boy was killed and his mother injured after the pair was attacked by four dogs in Fort Hall, Idaho, according to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

In a statement on Facebook, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said the Fort Hall Police Department (FHPD) responded to a call of a dog attack on January 21.

The Fort Hall Police Department patrols the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation across 544,000 acres of land encompassing four counties, according to its website. The land is near Pocatello in eastern Idaho.

Police found two non-tribal victims — a mother and son — who were both taken to a local hospital. The boy died, authorities said.

“The four dogs involved in the attack were two rottweilers and two mixed breeds — all were put down by tribal authorities,” police said.

The owners of the dogs — who are also non-tribal members — own the property where the attacks occurred, police said.

They “were cited for 15 violations of the Tribes’ Animal Ordinance including Vicious Animal Attack, Rabies Vaccination, and Over the Limit of Canine or Feline Pets,” the statement said.

The investigation into the attack continues together with the FBI and Idaho Fish and Game. “This case will be submitted to the United States Attorney to review for potential federal charge,” FHPD said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

