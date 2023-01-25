LOCAL NEWS
Truck rolls over hitting power pole, power box, fire hydrant
Jan 25, 2023, 3:29 PM
(Weber Fire District)
FARR WEST, Utah — A driver lost control of their pickup truck early Wednesday morning, and rolled off the road.
Just before 8 a.m., the truck rolled over near 1800 W Harrisville Road after it lost control on slick roads, according to Weber Fire District.
The truck damaged a power pole, a power box, and a fire hydrant that it crashed into.
The driver was uninjured, but was not able to get out of the truck without assistance.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Anchorage Alaska Temple to be rebuilt, moved to a new location - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 8601)
- Search warrant reveals neighbors discovered bodies of Haight family (pageviews: 6075)
- AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 7-year-old girl found safe - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 5493)
- ‘Overwhelming’ response for radon testing after Lehi woman shares cancer diagnosis story (pageviews: 5438)
- Skimming device in Orem store for more than a month - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 5303)
- ‘Overwhelming’ response for radon testing after Lehi woman shares cancer diagnosis story - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 4807)