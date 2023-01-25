Truck rolls over hitting power pole, power box, fire hydrant

FARR WEST, Utah — A driver lost control of their pickup truck early Wednesday morning, and rolled off the road.

Just before 8 a.m., the truck rolled over near 1800 W Harrisville Road after it lost control on slick roads, according to Weber Fire District.

The truck damaged a power pole, a power box, and a fire hydrant that it crashed into.

The driver was uninjured, but was not able to get out of the truck without assistance.

