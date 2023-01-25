Body found inside limestone kiln in Salt Lake City foothills

SALT LAKE CITY — A body has been found in the foothills above Beck Street in Salt Lake City.

According to a 1:04 p.m. tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, a standard death investigation is currently underway.

“Based on the preliminary information, officers do not suspect anything suspicious,” the tweet stated.

Officers were alerted to the body above 1100 N. Beck Street at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday.

Because of the rugged terrain in the area, a drone was used to locate the person — who was discovered inside an old limestone kiln.

When officers arrived at the kiln, they confirmed the individual was dead.

“The circumstances of how the person got into the kiln are unknown, but officers believe the person was likely living on the hillside,” a Wednesday afternoon release stated from SLCPD.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department Heavy Rescue Team was then called out to help recover the body.

Additional details — including the person’s age, gender and name — were not immediately available.