Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Body found inside limestone kiln in Salt Lake City foothills

Jan 25, 2023, 1:28 PM | Updated: 2:33 pm
(Salt Lake City Police Department)...
(Salt Lake City Police Department)
(Salt Lake City Police Department)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A body has been found in the foothills above Beck Street in Salt Lake City.

According to a 1:04 p.m. tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, a standard death investigation is currently underway.

“Based on the preliminary information, officers do not suspect anything suspicious,” the tweet stated.

Officers were alerted to the body above 1100 N. Beck Street at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday.

Because of the rugged terrain in the area, a drone was used to locate the person — who was discovered inside an old limestone kiln.

When officers arrived at the kiln, they confirmed the individual was dead.

“The circumstances of how the person got into the kiln are unknown, but officers believe the person was likely living on the hillside,” a Wednesday afternoon release stated from SLCPD.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department Heavy Rescue Team was then called out to help recover the body.

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Additional details — including the person’s age, gender and name — were not immediately available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

...
Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Brothers AJ, William enjoy science, desire to be part of a family

AJ, 11, and William, 13, both enjoy science, but their personalities are quite different. The brothers have been in foster care for five years and desire to feel included and part of a family.
15 hours ago
Dozens of students participated in a walk out to draw attention to sexual assault claims they feel ...
Karah Brackin

West High School students walkout in protest of unanswered sexual assault claims

Dozens of West High School students walk out of classes to draw attention to sexual assault claims they feel have been ignored by the school.
15 hours ago
FILE PHOTO...
Pat Reavy

Ex-Utah deputy charged with impersonating officer after allegedly making threats

A former Washington County sheriff's deputy has been arrested and accused of impersonating an officer — for the second time.
15 hours ago
A man who police say left a halfway house after serving more than two decades in prison was arreste...
Pat Reavy

‘You’re going to see what kind of monster I am,’ fugitive allegedly tells woman before assault

A man who police say absconded from a halfway house after recently being released from prison is in custody again following a violent assault on a woman in her 70s who had befriended the man while he was incarcerated.
15 hours ago
(Sandy Police Department)...
Madison Swenson

Silver alert cancelled after Sandy woman found

UPDATE: Lynda Bridge has been found and is home with her family, according to a tweet from Sandy police.
15 hours ago
emergency lights...
Pat Reavy

Registered sex offender tried to lure girls into car in Sandy, charges say

A registered sex offender, who is listed as noncompliant on the sex offender registry in Utah, has been charged with trying to lure two young girls into his car in Sandy last summer.
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Body found inside limestone kiln in Salt Lake City foothills