Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
AP

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss

Jan 25, 2023, 4:36 PM | Updated: 5:09 pm
This diagram made available by NASA shows the estimated trajectory of asteroid 2023 BU, in red, aff...
This diagram made available by NASA shows the estimated trajectory of asteroid 2023 BU, in red, affected by the earth's gravity, and the orbit of geosynchronous satellites, in green. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, NASA revealed that this newly discovered asteroid, about the size of a truck, will zoom 2,200 miles above the southern tip of South America Thursday evening. Scientists say there is no risk of an impact. Even if it came a lot closer, scientists say it would burn up in the atmosphere, with only a few small pieces reaching the surface. (NASA/JPL-Caltech)
(NASA/JPL-Caltech)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An asteroid the size of a delivery truck will whip past Earth on Thursday night, one of the closest such encounters ever recorded.

NASA insists it will be a near miss with no chance of the asteroid hitting Earth.

NASA said Wednesday that this newly discovered asteroid will zoom 2,200 miles (3,600 kilometers) above the southern tip of South America. That’s 10 times closer than the bevy of communication satellites circling overhead.

The closest approach will occur at 7:27 p.m. MST (7:27 p.m. local.)

Even if the space rock came a lot closer, scientists said most of it would burn up in the atmosphere, with some of the bigger pieces possibly falling as meteorites.

NASA’s impact hazard assessment system, called Scout, quickly ruled out a strike, said its developer, Davide Farnocchia, an engineer at the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

“But despite the very few observations, it was nonetheless able to predict that the asteroid would make an extraordinarily close approach with Earth,” Farnocchia said in a statement. “In fact, this is one of the closest approaches by a known near-Earth object ever recorded.”

Discovered Saturday, the asteroid known as 2023 BU is believed to be between 11 feet (3.5 meters) and 28 feet (8.5 meters) feet across. It was first spotted by the same amateur astronomer in Crimea, Gennadiy Borisov, who discovered an interstellar comet in 2019. Within a few days, dozens of observations were made by astronomers around the world, allowing them to refine the asteroid’s orbit.

The asteroid’s path drastically will be altered by Earth’s gravity once it zips by. Instead of circling the sun every 359 days, it will move into an oval orbit lasting 425 days, according to NASA.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

AP

Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolita...
Associated Press

Justin Bieber sells rights to ‘Baby,’ rest of music catalog

Justin Bieber's record-breaking pop hits from "Baby" to "Sorry" are no longer his after the superstar sold the rights to all his early career music.
17 hours ago
WILMINGTON, NC - SEPTEMBER 23: Former President Donald Trump arrives at a Save America Rally at the...
Barbara Ortutay and Jill Colvin

Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban

Facebook has reinstated former President Donald Trump's personal account after a two-year suspension following the Jan. 6 insurrection.
17 hours ago
Sesame Street co-founder Lloyd Morrisett (C) with Sesame Street characters Abby Cadabby (L) and Coo...
Mark Kennedy, Associated Press

Lloyd Morrisett, who helped launch ‘Sesame Street,’ dies

The co-creator of the beloved children’s education TV series “Sesame Street,” Lloyd Morrisett has died. He was 93.
17 hours ago
Eggs inflation...
JOSH FUNK AP Business Writer

Soaring egg prices prompt demands for price-gouging probe

With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging.
2 days ago
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to attendees at "Politics & Eggs" at the New Hampshire Inst...
Jill Colvin

Classified documents found at Mike Pence’s home, lawyer says

Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana Home last week, according to his attorney.
2 days ago
FILE: In this photo illustration, A Ticketmaster ticket is shown on a cellphone on November 18, 202...
Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer

Senators grill Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift fiasco

Senators grilled Ticketmaster Tuesday about its spectacular breakdown last year during a sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss