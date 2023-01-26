Close
LOCAL NEWS

Fatal crash closes traffic on Mountain View Corridor

Jan 25, 2023, 5:56 PM | Updated: 6:01 pm
Follow @KSLMichaelHouck
BY
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person is dead after a Saturday afternoon crash on Mountain View Corridor.

According to the West Valley City Police Twitter account, a box truck stopped at a traffic light on Mountain View at 2400 South when a passenger car hit the truck from behind.

Police say the driver of the car has died, while the box truck driver only had minor injuries.

Northbound traffic on Mountain View Corridor and 2400 South will be closed for several hours. Drivers can also not exit from eastbound State route 201 onto Mountain View.

