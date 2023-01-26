Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
UTAH'S ENVIRONMENT

Emergency feeding will help deer survive this year’s Utah winter

Jan 25, 2023, 6:05 PM | Updated: 6:36 pm
Mike Anderson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A heavy snow year is making it tough for some wildlife to find food in Utah. It’s especially important following what was a very dry summer last year.

The daily feeding looked different this month for hungry deer in a remote part of Rich County.

Dakota Pray is just one of many people who have helped the deer find food, even if it had to be dumped out of a bag.

“Now you can go out and feed and within minutes the deer are already down onto the feed trying to get some food,” she explained.

It didn’t take the deer long to close in on some of that food as Pray and others with her backed away. They were in an area where the deer would normally feed on their own but the deep snow made it a difficult area to access.

“This is normally one of the open hillsides that usually melts off each storm,” Pray said.

The long-lasting cold and deep snow are making it tough for some of the animals to survive otherwise.

Pray said, “So they kind of go hand in hand. If we have a really dry summer and then a really bad winter, the deer really struggle just because they’re, they haven’t had the chance to build up body fat.”

The officers and volunteers will continue feeding until sometime in the spring when the slopes start to melt off and the deer will better be able to access their normal food.

The last time the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources had to organize an emergency feed like this was in 2017. Right now, volunteers are taking care of most of the efforts in parts of Rich and Summit counties. Not just anyone is allowed to help.

“The problem with the general public feeding deer is they’re usually not being fed the correct stuff,” Pray explained. “Deer have really sensitive digestive systems. People might go buy the wrong stuff and it will really be too rich for them and could end up killing them.”

Feeding the deer out in the wild where they’re used to eating helps keep them safe. Pray said, “Just because the areas they may be feeding may be in towns where they may be a greater threat to getting hit by cars.”

Even though these feedings give officers and volunteers a unique chance to work with the wildlife, this is not ideal.

Pray said, “I wish we didn’t have to. Ideally, we’d have an easier winter and  have the deer survive much better than they will this year.”

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Utah's Environment

(L-R) Zach Frankel, Sen. Nate Blouin, Rep. Joel Briscoe on Jan. 25, 2023. (KSL TV)...
Jed Boal

Lawmakers unveil a pair of bills aimed at restoring the Great Salt Lake

Two Utah lawmakers unveiled a pair of bills aimed at protecting and restoring an optimal water level in the Great Salt Lake. One bill would establish a restoration level for the lake, and the other would raise money to continue the work. 
22 hours ago
US Forest Service working on thinning the flammable greenery. (US Forest Service)...
Mike Anderson

Utah set to receive millions of dollars of federal funding to combat wildfires

Over a hundred million dollars of federal funding is planned to reduce the wildfire danger across Utah, focusing on specific areas to keep communities safer.
3 days ago
Truck in marsh with sunset...
Brooke Williams

DWR seeking information on illegally killed game in Beaver County

Conservation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are searching for information regarding two illegally killed game in Beaver County last year, offering a potential reward.
7 days ago
pink clouds are resting on dark blue mountains....
Carter Williams, ksl.com

Utah’s snowpack to get another boost, as another storm arrives this weekend

Utah's mountain snowpack is about to get another boost.
13 days ago
Cherry Peak best season sever...
Mike Anderson

Storms bring record attendance to Cherry Peak

Utah ski resorts are enjoying some of the best snow that they've seen in years but some smaller resorts have found it difficult to keep up with the constant barrage of storms.
15 days ago
Utah winter wonderland...
Mike Anderson

USU researcher: Conservation is key despite all of this snow and rain

Climatologists believe this winter could be the start of a multi-year wet cycle for Utah. While that would help our drought, there's still an urgent need to conserve.
16 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Emergency feeding will help deer survive this year’s Utah winter