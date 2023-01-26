Police urging safety conversations after a series of kidnappings

SALT LAKE CITY — As police investigate a series of kidnappings, they said it’s critical we talk to our children about safety often.

Sergeant Greg Moffitt with the Sandy Police department said that while kidnappings aren’t common in Utah, it’s important for parents to talk to their children about safety.

Moffitt recommends having a family password.

“If someone pulls up and says ‘I was supposed to come and pick you up,’ OK, what’s the family password?” Moffitt said.

He said if you don’t know the driver approaching you, “just continue walking.”

Sandy police said last June a convicted sex offender in his car approached 2 young girls walking near the America First field. He said the girls ran away after the driver opened his door.

“They ran into another woman who had her kids with her and she helped get them the help that they needed,” Moffitt said.

Situations like this one motivate parents like Ivan Taylor to talk with their kids.

You’ve got to try to pound it into their head and just remind them daily, it almost seems like, to just go with their gut instincts,” Taylor said.

If children or teens find themselves in an uncomfortable or scary situation, Moffitt said they can call or text 911, even if their phone is disconnected from cell service.

“You need to understand that there are people out there that just really want to take advantage of you,” Moffitt said. “They want to hurt you; these are things you need to be paying attention to.

The Taylors try to follow a rule they made for their family.

”If they don’t feel comfortable with the people they’re around, remove themselves from the situation or try to find somebody to help them,” Taylor said.