LOCAL NEWS
Semi-truck rolls, killing the driver
Jan 25, 2023, 10:10 PM
(KSL TV)
JUAB, Utah — The driver of a semi-truck is dead after the semi rolled on Interstate 15.
According to Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the semi-truck is not blocking traffic and is currently in the median on I-15 northbound near milepost 204.
No other vehicles were involved and Roden said dispatch was not aware of anything dangerous in the area.
No other details were immediately available.
