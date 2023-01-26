Close
LOCAL NEWS

Part of I-15 closing in Las Vegas over weekend for bridge demolition

Jan 26, 2023, 8:32 AM
A marquee at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino displays the message "Shoes On Shirt On Mask On Vegas O...
A marquee at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino displays the message "Shoes On Shirt On Mask On Vegas On" after the Las Vegas Strip property opened for the first time since being closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on July 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Last week, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a directive requiring people to wear face coverings in public places throughout the state in response to a four-week upward trend of new daily COVID-19 cases. Hotel-casinos throughout the state were allowed to open on June 4 as part of a phased reopening of the economy with social distancing guidelines and other restrictions in place. In addition to Mandalay Bay and the attached Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, MGM Resorts International also reopened its Aria Resort & Casino today. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers about potential delays this weekend in Las Vegas due to a closure on Interstate 15.

Beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, both directions of I-15 will be closed at Tropicana Avenue so crews can demolish part of a bridge over the freeway. The closure is expected to remain in place through 5 a.m. Monday.

“While I-15 is closed, drivers should use alternate routes to get through Las Vegas, such as CC-215,” read a Thursday morning press release from UDOT.

For those planning to visit the Las Vegas Strip, UDOT officials recommended exiting at Sahara Avenue, Spring Mountain Road or Flamingo Road.

More information about the project and weekend traffic restrictions can be found here.

