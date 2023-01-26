Part of I-15 closing in Las Vegas over weekend for bridge demolition

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers about potential delays this weekend in Las Vegas due to a closure on Interstate 15.

Beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, both directions of I-15 will be closed at Tropicana Avenue so crews can demolish part of a bridge over the freeway. The closure is expected to remain in place through 5 a.m. Monday.

“While I-15 is closed, drivers should use alternate routes to get through Las Vegas, such as CC-215,” read a Thursday morning press release from UDOT.

For those planning to visit the Las Vegas Strip, UDOT officials recommended exiting at Sahara Avenue, Spring Mountain Road or Flamingo Road.

More information about the project and weekend traffic restrictions can be found here.