Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Slain Enoch girl texted friend that dad was acting strange and she was worried

Jan 26, 2023, 9:30 AM
A police officer walks by a crime scene trailer that is sitting outside the home of Michael Haight ...
A police officer walks by a crime scene trailer that is sitting outside the home of Michael Haight on January 5, 2023 in Enoch, Utah. Haight, who was 42, is accused of killing his wife, mother-in-law and his five kids that range in ages from 17 to 4 years old with a gun. The police say there are no additional suspects and the community is not in further danger. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
(Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

ENOCH, Utah — Enoch police are searching the cellphones and electronic devices of an Enoch family murdered in their home by their father for potentially chilling text messages.

Neighbors told officers that one of Michael Haight’s daughters sent a text message to a friend the night before she was found deceased, “stating her dad came home, was acting strange, and she was worried,” according to police.

The next day, on Jan. 4, Tausha Haight, 40; Haight’s mother, Gail Earl, 78; and Haight’s children — Macie Lynn Haight, 17; Briley Ann Haight, 12; Sienna Belle Haight, 7; Ammon Haight, 7; and Gavin Drew Haight, 4 — were found shot to death by the children’s father and Haight’s husband, 42-year-old Michael Orwin Haight, who then took his own life. The bodies were found inside their home at 4923 N. Albert Drive.

On Tuesday, a search warrant affidavit was unsealed in 5th District Court stating that neighbors, not police, made the initial tragic discovery.

On Thursday, a second search warrant was unsealed. The warrant seeks a judge’s approval for seizing electronic devices in the Haight home, including an iPhone found on Macie’s bedside table, a second iPhone “on a luggage pile a couple feet from her bed,” and five phones, tablets and iPads found in the master bathroom attached to the master bedroom where the bodies of two adults and a child were discovered.

An iPhone was also located next to Michael Haight’s body.

The electronic devices were sent to the Utah Tech Digital Forensics Lab where it could take several weeks to extract data.

The new information comes on the heels of the revelation made earlier this week in a search warrant that neighbors were the ones who first discovered the bodies of the Haight family.

A press release issued by Enoch officials on Jan. 5 said, “Concerned family and friends contacted police after not hearing from the victims. Officers entered the residence at approximately 4 p.m. and discovered three adults and five minors deceased inside the home.”

But according to the warrant, before police entered the home, “neighbors from the (family’s) church made entry into the home. Deceased bodies were discovered.”

The affidavit adds: “Michael was positively identified as one of the deceased by one of the neighbors who went into the home.”

The warrant does not indicate why neighbors believed a welfare check was needed and decided to enter the home.

Typically for crimes of this magnitude, multiple search warrants will be filed by police looking at different aspects of an investigation.

Although a possible motive for the killings has not been announced, Tausha Haight filed for divorce on Dec. 21. Earl had moved in with the family to help her daughter with the transition. In 2020, Enoch police investigated reports of possible physical and emotional abuse by Michael Haight against his eldest daughter, but criminal charges were never filed as Tausha Haight told police she hoped her husband was on the road to change and that criminal charges wouldn’t be appropriate at that time.

In the days leading up to the horrific murders, Michael Haight had all the guns from the home removed, according to Tausha Haight’s relatives.

The night before the bodies were discovered, Tausha Haight and one of her daughters were seen at a church function, according to the city. The mother was scheduled to meet with an undisclosed person on the morning of Jan. 4. When she did not show up for that appointment, the person she was supposed to meet with called police requesting a welfare check.

About the same time the call for a welfare check was made, Cedar City police took a missing persons report involving Michael Haight, the warrant states. His Ford F-150 was found parked at his parents’ residence in Cedar City.

In addition to electronic devices, a “Springfield XDM .40-caliber w/magazine and four rounds” was recovered at the house, the warrant states.

Funeral services for Tausha Haight, her mother and her children, were held Jan. 13 at the La Verkin Stake Center.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

...
Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair

AmeriGas customers nationwide Get Gephardt after waiting weeks for propane

Calls to Get Gephardt have come from across the country, all having the same problem: missing propane deliveries. So, where’s the gas?
13 hours ago
(Taylorsville Police Department)...
Keira Farrimond and Daniella Rivera

Questions surround convicted rapist’s release as police investigate aggravated sexual assault

Despite admitted anger issues and a recent history of assault, Utah’s Board of Pardons and Parole released a convicted rapist back into the community last month. Now, he is charged with aggravated rape in an attack on a Taylorsville woman he communicated with while in prison.
13 hours ago
A marquee at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino displays the message "Shoes On Shirt On Mask On Vegas O...
Madison Swenson

Part of I-15 closing in Las Vegas over weekend for bridge demolition

The Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers about potential delays this weekend in Las Vegas due to a closure on Interstate 15.
13 hours ago
...
Tamara Vaifanua

Help available for Utahns to get the most out of their tax refunds

Tax season officially kicked off this week, so here's what you need to know about filing your taxes this year.
13 hours ago
FILE PHOTO...
Pat Reavy

Warrant issued for former youth treatment staff member in southern Utah

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman who police say showed explicit pictures to teenagers at youth treatment centers in southern Utah where she was employed.
13 hours ago
...
Ashley Moser

Utah woman is one of nearly 100 double-living organ donors in the world

Vedaa said she felt compelled to give the gift of life to strangers in need.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Slain Enoch girl texted friend that dad was acting strange and she was worried