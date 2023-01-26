AmeriGas customers nationwide Get Gephardt after waiting weeks for propane

SALT LAKE CITY — Imagine having no heat in your home, even though you requested propane weeks, even months, ago.

It’s happening to people across the country, with many reaching out to Get Gephardt after our initial investigation into AmeriGas.

The stories were the same: promises of deliveries, broken. Calls to the company’s customer service route to a foreign call center, without a way to contact the local office.

For some, they’ve been left literally in the cold.

“I’m down to nothing,” Rose Cox told KSL Investigators. “I don’t dare cook. My fridge is a propane fridge. I don’t know what to do.”

Cox lives in an off-grid home east of Wendover, Nevada. She had been waiting for AmeriGas to fill up her propane tank since November.

“Probably ten times, they’ve said they’ll be out tomorrow,” she lamented. “They’ll be out tomorrow. They’ll be out tomorrow. Well, they’re not out tomorrow.”

Cindy Simon in North Carolina said she also received multiple promises of expedited propane delivery from AmeriGas, without a delivery. She prepaid for the delivery in December.

Simon had been without heat for a week when we spoke with her.

“I was boiling water to try to take a bath,” she said. “Furious. Absolutely furious.”

It’s the same story with folks in Nevada, Utah, and Oklahoma, who reached out to KSL Investigators for help getting AmeriGas to deliver.

They’re not the only ones, with consumers seeking the help of reporters in Spokane, Reno, and Texas to get their propane.

Propane product availability isn’t the issue, as government data shows propane production near all-time highs.

Once again, KSL Investigators reached out to AmeriGas to figure out what’s happening with the massive breakdown in delivery service.

An email statement sent by their spokesperson echoed the same issues as before: “colder than normal temperatures…” causing “delivery delays.”

They confirmed “during the pandemic, we did move to a centralized model and closed our offices to the local public.”

When we asked if that new centralized model was contributing to the nationwide service delays and lack of communication with customers, the question was not answered.

For now, it seems reaching out to a TV station was the way to get tanks filled. Simon, Cox, and others who reached out to us for help finally received their propane after our outreach to AmeriGas. This was the full statement from AmeriGas:

Due to colder than normal temperatures saturating a good part of the country, we have seen some delivery delays. Our teams are working extended schedules to ensure our customers have full tanks and warm homes. We are taking steps to speed up deliveries where applicable. As we work quickly to deliver propane to our customers, we must also prioritize the safety of our drivers, customers, and communities. Although it is not our policy to comment on individual customer matters in a public way, we did make sure that the customers provided received a delivery. As we work to safely complete deliveries, please consider the following actions you can take to ensure you receive your propane delivery smoothly and safely:

Make sure driveways remain plowed and exceed the width of a large delivery vehicle Keep driveway and propane equipment clear of snow and ice and mark the location of underground propane tanks. We recommend at 10′ wide path for our bobtail to deliver. Conserve energy when possible. We have tips on our website https://www.amerigas.com/weather-alert If you order propane on demand, order online when your tank is at 30%

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you.