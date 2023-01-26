Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Utah House votes to ban transgender surgeries for minors

Jan 26, 2023, 3:15 PM
(KSL TV)...
(KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A transgender healthcare bill banning transgender surgeries and puberty blockers for minors passed in the House Thursday afternoon.

SB16, would ban gender-confirming surgeries and place a moratorium on puberty blockers for minors. Gender-affirming surgeries are medical treatments that transgender and nonbinary people sometimes use to transition or alter their sexual characteristics.

A number of bills regarding transgender youth were up for debate in 2023 including SB100, which would prohibit school districts from changing the student’s identity as it relates to gender without parental permission, and  SB93 which would prohibit changing the name or gender on a minor’s birth certificate.

The bill has faced opposition, including protests at the capitol building.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

...
Tamara Vaifanua

Utah council to release draft showing gondola’s role in transportation plan

Talks are moving forward Thursday afternoon on the proposal to build a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon.
15 hours ago
(Utah Department of Public Safety)...
Madison Swenson

Helicopter rescues 2 from Subway area of Zion National Park

Two hikers were rescued from a remote part of Zion National Park over the weekend after they were stranded outside for more than 24 hours.
15 hours ago
police cars lined up by school...
Brooke Williams

UPDATE: Students released after shots fired at Taylorsville High School

Gunshots were fired in the parking lot of Taylorsville High School Thursday afternoon.
15 hours ago
Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City is pictured on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret N...
Madison Swenson

Utah Senate votes to pass school voucher bill

The Utah Senate has voted and passed HB215, which would give teachers a pay raise and give money to students in home study or private schools.
15 hours ago
...
Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair

AmeriGas customers nationwide Get Gephardt after waiting weeks for propane

Calls to Get Gephardt have come from across the country, all having the same problem: missing propane deliveries. So, where’s the gas?
15 hours ago
(Taylorsville Police Department)...
Keira Farrimond and Daniella Rivera

Questions surround convicted rapist’s release as police investigate aggravated sexual assault

Despite admitted anger issues and a recent history of assault, Utah’s Board of Pardons and Parole released a convicted rapist back into the community last month. Now, he is charged with aggravated rape in an attack on a Taylorsville woman he communicated with while in prison.
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Utah House votes to ban transgender surgeries for minors