LOCAL NEWS
Utah House votes to ban transgender surgeries for minors
SALT LAKE CITY — A transgender healthcare bill banning transgender surgeries and puberty blockers for minors passed in the House Thursday afternoon.
SB16, would ban gender-confirming surgeries and place a moratorium on puberty blockers for minors. Gender-affirming surgeries are medical treatments that transgender and nonbinary people sometimes use to transition or alter their sexual characteristics.
BREAKING: Utah House votes to ban transgender surgeries and limit puberty blockers for kids #utpol #utleg @Deseret https://t.co/L3tHMPeeNe pic.twitter.com/8DQfMspaxw
— Katie McKellar (@KatieMcKellar1) January 26, 2023
A number of bills regarding transgender youth were up for debate in 2023 including SB100, which would prohibit school districts from changing the student’s identity as it relates to gender without parental permission, and SB93 which would prohibit changing the name or gender on a minor’s birth certificate.
The bill has faced opposition, including protests at the capitol building.
