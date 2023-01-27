Close
YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

The health benefits of intermittent fasting

Jan 26, 2023, 9:34 PM
Mike Hayes says he noticed changes when he started intermittent fasting...
Mike Hayes says he started to lose weight as soon as he started intermittent fasting. (Mike Hayes)
(Mike Hayes)
Ayanna Likens's Profile Picture BY
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Intermittent fasting has become increasingly popular and health experts say there are some benefits to it.

Intermittent fasting is a catch-all phrase when people cycle between eating and abstaining for an extended period of time.

“Anyone who is healthy enough can do this, and it depends on the intensity of the regimen,” Dr. Benjamin Horne at Intermountain Health said.

Horne researches fasting at Intermountain Health, he said besides weight loss some of the other known health benefits are reduced risk of diabetes, better sleep, blood sugar control, and enhanced heart health. He warned it is important to consult your doctor before trying it.

“In the past when there wasn’t as much food around, we would have to do this, but now this is something we have to choose to do to get these benefits,” Horne said.

Mike Hayes lives in West Jordan and said he fasts 18 hours a day. “I found it to be really effective for me,” he said. Hayes prioritized intermittent fasting and running because he has a family history of diabetes and high blood sugar.

Hayes said that he runs with his 16-year-old daughter, Rylie, who has special needs. “It’s a challenge to do consistently as she gets older but that’s why intermittent fasting became a good supplement,” Hayes said.

When he started fasting he noticed a difference right away. “For me, the pounds just started melting away,” he said. “I also noticed a difference in my sleep apnea.” He said that fasting is worth it.

“I’ve tried lots of different things, but I’m just not consistent enough and this is something that fits my lifestyle, and it’s worked well for me,” he said.

Horne added that new research showed that intermittent fasting also showed a lower risk of getting hospitalized or dying from COVID-19.

