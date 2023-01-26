Close
LOCAL NEWS

Massive undertaking: 3 years of progress on 5-year Salt Lake Temple renovation

Jan 26, 2023, 4:35 PM
Panorama of Temple Sqare renovations...
The temple, a sacred historical structure of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and its surroundings on Temple Square are part of a multiyear seismic upgrade and renovation project in Salt Lake City, Utah, January 2023. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)
(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Temple and Temple Square are now three years into construction on a five-year project with some of the areas scheduled to be completed this year.

As a new year begins, a news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided an update on the progress made during the last year of construction, and what is planned during the fourth year.

Last year

Throughout 2022, construction crews installed reinforced concrete beams under the temple foundation, completed excavation on the north side of the temple and began constructing pavilions south of the temple.

The Renovation

In the areas directly around the temple, work began on guest experience pavilions south of the temple, and on the three lower floors of the temple addition, which will be just north of the temple. The lower floors will include two new baptistries, sealing rooms, dressing rooms and administrative offices.

Coming this year

During 2023, crews should be installing structural steel frames inside the tower spires of the temple and will be reinforcing stone walls and towers with vertical drilling and post-tensioned cables connected to the foundation. Crews should also begin installing the base isolator system which would serve as bearings during an earthquake.

Work on the Church Office Building plaza, Main Street Plaza and gardens in the northwest corner is expected to be completed in the fall. Structural work for the three new floors of the addition on the north side of the temple should be completed by the end of the year, with finishing work in progress.

New Exterior, Underground Images Released Of Salt Lake Temple Renovation

In other areas of Temple Square, crews began landscaping work on Main Street Plaza, installed waterproofing and snow-melting heating coils in the Church Office Building plaza, excavated the northwest corner of Temple Square, which will have gardens, and removed sections of the wall.

Work is also scheduled to begin on renovating buildings around Temple Square; closures to these buildings are expected to last into 2025.

Crews excavate the northwest corner of Temple Square, where gardens will be planted as part of the Temple Square renovation project in Salt Lake City, Utah, January 2023. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Crews begin to build the three additional lower floors on the north side of the Salt Lake Temple during the renovation project on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, January 2023. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Three additional lower floors of the Temple are formed during the Temple Square renovation project in Salt Lake City, Utah, January 2023. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Construction begins for the guest experience pavilions on the south side of Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, January 2023. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Waterproofing and heating conduit are installed under the Church Office Building plaza during the Temple Square renovation in Salt Lake City, Utah, January 2023. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Concrete beams are installed under the existing foundation of the Salt Lake Temple as part of the seismic upgrade or “jack and bore” process, Salt Lake City, Utah, January 2023. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Construction began on the Salt Lake Temple, and much of Temple Square, at the start of 2020. The temple and surrounding buildings are scheduled to reopen after a public open house and its rededication is expected in 2024.

Much of Temple Square is still closed to the public while construction is ongoing, but visitors can still access the Conference Center, the Tabernacle and multiple museums near Temple Square.

Feature

Pavilions sout side

Lower floors of temple 3

 

