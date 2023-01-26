Massive undertaking: 3 years of progress on 5-year Salt Lake Temple renovation

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Temple and Temple Square are now three years into construction on a five-year project with some of the areas scheduled to be completed this year.

As a new year begins, a news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided an update on the progress made during the last year of construction, and what is planned during the fourth year.

Last year

Throughout 2022, construction crews installed reinforced concrete beams under the temple foundation, completed excavation on the north side of the temple and began constructing pavilions south of the temple.

In the areas directly around the temple, work began on guest experience pavilions south of the temple, and on the three lower floors of the temple addition, which will be just north of the temple. The lower floors will include two new baptistries, sealing rooms, dressing rooms and administrative offices.

Coming this year

During 2023, crews should be installing structural steel frames inside the tower spires of the temple and will be reinforcing stone walls and towers with vertical drilling and post-tensioned cables connected to the foundation. Crews should also begin installing the base isolator system which would serve as bearings during an earthquake.

Work on the Church Office Building plaza, Main Street Plaza and gardens in the northwest corner is expected to be completed in the fall. Structural work for the three new floors of the addition on the north side of the temple should be completed by the end of the year, with finishing work in progress.

In other areas of Temple Square, crews began landscaping work on Main Street Plaza, installed waterproofing and snow-melting heating coils in the Church Office Building plaza, excavated the northwest corner of Temple Square, which will have gardens, and removed sections of the wall.

Work is also scheduled to begin on renovating buildings around Temple Square; closures to these buildings are expected to last into 2025.

Construction began on the Salt Lake Temple, and much of Temple Square, at the start of 2020. The temple and surrounding buildings are scheduled to reopen after a public open house and its rededication is expected in 2024.

Much of Temple Square is still closed to the public while construction is ongoing, but visitors can still access the Conference Center, the Tabernacle and multiple museums near Temple Square.

