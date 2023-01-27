Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

New plan aims to re-establish Rio Grande as transportation hub

Jan 26, 2023, 5:59 PM | Updated: 6:11 pm
Katija Stjepovic's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A group of Utahns are working to revitalize the Rio Grande Train Station, potentially bringing back rail service and solving some transportation challenges.

Long ago, a street that was once flooded with passengers traveling near and far remains quant and quiet today, but a recent grassroots effort to change that is gaining attention.

“This area of downtown has been neglected for a very long time,” engineer Christian Lenhart said.

Lenhart teamed up with Cameron Blakley, an architect, to spearhead a vision to create a “train box” underneath 500 West.

The vision is to revitalize the depot district and ultimately bring back the rail service to the historic Rio Grande Depot.

“The infrastructure just is not right, there’s railroads crossings, big freeway ramps, and this plan would address all of those things,” Lenhart said.

The city is expanding, apartments are being built everywhere except one area of 120 acres that Lenhart said could be used to aid the local housing crisis as well as generate tax revenue to go towards funding the plan.

It includes new tracks that the Frontrunner commuter train would run on, and would close off four railroad crossings that are often dangerous.

“We have been severely lacking in our transit options. The Frontrunner is really good for our region, it’s better than most cities have, but it’s still not enough compared to the spending being done on freeways,” Lenhart said. “This is one of the ways to make the Frontrunner more reliable so that it’s a service people actually want to use,”

Blakely said freeway ramps at 500 South and 400 South should be shortened or even demolished to connect the east and west parts of Salt Lake City in a way that they haven’t since the tracks were established in 1870.

“I-15 is this massive barrier, and the railyards are kind of this imposing, formidable crossing that people have to face to get to get from east to west,” he said. “It’s really exciting that we can start taking steps to take some of these barriers down and stitch back the neighborhoods together.”

Salt Lake City mayor Erin Mendenhall called the plan compelling, saying it could create economic opportunity and bridge the divide between the west side and downtown. She said the city has already applied for a federal grant to explore the plan further.

A public meeting is to be held Thursday evening for people to talk to others about the plan and engage with the public about next steps.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

...
Candice Madsen

GM for Tabernacle Choir Retires after 21 Years

“For 21 years I’ve been part of the magic and I still pinch myself,” Scott Barrick said.
21 hours ago
(GoFundMe)...
Ladd Egan

‘Ball of fire’: Utah man severely burned during backyard accident with gasoline

A Utah man suffered severe burns to his hands and face while trying to start a fire in his backyard fire pit.
21 hours ago
Taylor Goodridge...
Tyler Kingkade, NBC News

Utah boarding school ignored teen’s sickness complaints before she died, ex-staff say

A Native American teenager who died while attending a Utah boarding school for at-risk youth had been sick in the weeks beforehand, but staff had been trained to assume students would lie about being ill and did not try to bring her to the hospital until the day she died, former staff members said in interviews. 
21 hours ago
police cars lined up by school...
Mike Anderson

Parents rushed to Taylorsville High School after shots fired in parking lot

Parents rushed to Taylorsville High School after shots were fired in the parking lot, despite alerts asking them to stay away from the area.
21 hours ago
Scott Hoover skijoring champion...
Jed Boal

Unique cowboy and skiing sport on display in Heber City

If you’re looking for a wild, action-packed event for your family this weekend that combines Utah’s cowboy culture and its ski culture, head up to Heber City. 
21 hours ago
Panorama of Temple Sqare renovations...
Emily Ashcraft

Massive undertaking: 3 years of progress on 5-year Salt Lake Temple renovation

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Temple and Temple Square are now three years into construction on a five-year project with some of the areas scheduled to be completed this year. As a new year begins, a news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided an update on the progress […]
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
New plan aims to re-establish Rio Grande as transportation hub