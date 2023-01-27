Close
Parents rushed to Taylorsville High School after shots fired in parking lot

Jan 26, 2023, 6:32 PM | Updated: 6:39 pm
BY
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are still looking for suspects after they said at least one gunshot was fired in the parking lot of Taylorsville High School.

UPDATE: Three in custody after shots fired at Taylorsville High School, police said

The incident sent the campus on lockdown and had many parents scrambling. Dozens of them rushed onto the campus, even though alerts that were put out asked them not to because still were not sure where the shooter was. Luckily no one was hurt, but there were some long, tense moments for a lot of people.

Krisitine Lindsay said her grandson sent her a frightening text message.

“He just said that they were on lockdown, and he was in a closet with three other people and his drama teacher,” Lindsay said. “This is the second time this has happened to him, once in elementary school too.”

Word of gunfire at Taylorsville High School is enough to make parents and students fear the worst. Greg Scavezze was among the many parents who rushed to the school — it’s hard to wait this kind of thing out at home.

“Yeah it’s kind of a shame where we’re at,” he said. “As a parent, you want to do something, right?”

Jesse Cummings was there, their family had a daughter inside the school and their son Gauge was waiting in the back seat.

“We ain’t leaving until we get her,” she said. “When you have a child call and tell you that their school is on lockdown for a shooting, you just rush right over.”

Their son was in the parking lot during lunch when the shooting happened.

“I was just in the parking lot at lunch in one of my friends cars and it was just two pops,” he said. “It kind of sounded like a firework, I didn’t really think anything of it.”

The shots are heard a moment apart on a neighbor’s home security camera.

The spokesperson for Granite School District, Ben Horsley, said they worked to get parents informed as quickly as possible through social media and email.

“You can imagine in a situation like this, we’re very worried about student wellbeing and safety,” Horsley said.

Taylorsville police checked each classroom for the suspects, ultimately determining that all of them were still outside. Horsley said Granite School district works regularly to train and prepare with multiple law enforcement agencies. That’s why they were able to lockdown quickly… and get the search going. They said they will always take opportunities like this to examine how things worked and improve in the future.

