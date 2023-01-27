Close
LOCAL NEWS

Two injured after explosion in Lehi house

Jan 27, 2023, 6:31 AM | Updated: 7:32 am
(Stuart Johnson/KSL TV)
BY
LEHI, Utah — Firefighters are investigating after an explosion at a home in Lehi left two people with minor injuries.

Shad Hatfield, battalion chief with the Lehi Fire Department, said crews arrived after 3:30 a.m. Friday and found the home’s windows were blown out.

Firefighters found little smoke and minor flames in the basement, where they believe the blast happened. The home’s interior suffered major structural damage.

Four people were in the home but firefighters said only minor injuries were reported and no one was taken to the hospital. One cat was unaccounted for, according to Hatfield.

Investigators were on scene Friday morning, working to determine what may have caused the explosion.

