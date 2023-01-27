Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Utah Senate approves changes to transgender care bill, passes on to Gov. Cox

Jan 27, 2023, 12:06 PM | Updated: 12:09 pm
FILE: The Utah State Legislature...
FILE: The Utah State Legislature
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill on transgender healthcare — banning transgender-related surgeries and puberty blockers for minors — passed in the Utah House Thursday after last-minute changes. Those changes sent the bill back to the Senate, who passed the bill Friday.

SB16, bans gender-confirming surgeries and places a moratorium on puberty blockers for minors. Gender-affirming surgeries are medical treatments that transgender and nonbinary people sometimes use to transition or alter their physical characteristics.

The changes to this bill included that the bill will be immediately implemented after the governor’s signature. In addition, doctors can be held accountable for litigation, meaning if a person regretted the transgender-related surgeries or treatment they received later in life, they will have an easier path to sue the doctor responsible for the treatment.

Bill sponsor Sen. Mike Kennedy said he tried to do this bill justice…but the House had its way with it.

“I would bet every dollar in my bank account right now that this will be litigated. And at this point, it is going to be,” Kennedy said. “And we’ll have to allow additional steps in our societal process to make the terminations to where this will go.”

The Utah Senate Democrats issued the following statement in response to the Senate’s decision:

“Without question, we remain opposed to S.B. 16, especially with the addition of an immediate effective date and the serious consent and liability concerns that impact our health care providers. The devastating weight of this bill is felt by our trans children, our families, and our medical providers. As legislators, it is our responsibility to develop answers to these difficult questions, and the Senate Democrats are committed to continue working in this space toward compassionate, data-driven public policy. Additionally, we will always challenge these types of negative proposals and will work to mitigate consequences. To the families and children impacted today—we see you, we love you, and we will continue to hear your stories and fight for you and your pursuit of happiness.”

A number of bills regarding transgender youth were up for debate in 2023 including SB100, which would prohibit school districts from changing the student’s identity as it relates to gender without parental permission, and  SB93 which would prohibit changing the name or gender on a minor’s birth certificate.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

A photo of the U.S. Magnesium refinery in Tooele County on Jan. 27, 2017. The plumes from the plant...
Carter Williams, KSL.com and Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio

What’s behind northern Utah’s ‘brown clouds’? New study pinpoints a major source

A magnesium plant located near the Great Salt Lake is a major producer of chemical elements behind the "dense winter brown clouds" that sometimes hang over Salt Lake City and other parts of Utah's northern half in the winter, a new federal study determines.
12 hours ago
(Consumer Financial Protection Bureau)...
Tamara Vaifanua

Tips to start building an emergency fund

Could you cover the cost of an unexpected emergency today? If not -- you're not alone. More than half of Americans say they'd have to go into debt to pay for an unplanned bill of $1,000 or more.
12 hours ago
(Stuart Johnson/KSL TV)...
Josh Ellis

Two injured after explosion in Lehi house

Firefighters are investigating after an explosion at a home in Lehi left two people with minor injuries.
12 hours ago
Americans are using their credit cards more often as the economy opens....
Matt Gephardt

Gephardt Busts Inflation: The key to saving money on your credit card bills

More Utahns are carrying debt, but the thing is – many of those folks have no idea how much interest they are paying on their debt.
2 days ago
...
Matt Rascon

Man chases teens after shots fired at Taylorsville High

As parents and neighbors reacted to gunshots heard from the Taylorsville High parking lot, one man ran towards the school.
2 days ago
Follow @KSL_AlexCabrero...
Alex Cabrero

Tragedy to triumph: how a Utah family is honoring their son

The heartwarming way a Utah family is honoring the life of their son while helping others.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Utah Senate approves changes to transgender care bill, passes on to Gov. Cox