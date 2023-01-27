Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Public educators say $42M for voucher program could have been better spent elsewhere

Jan 27, 2023, 1:27 PM
Andrew Adams's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that establishes a student voucher or “scholarship” program while giving public school teachers a raise cleared its final legislative hurdle Thursday as educators continued to raise concerns over the measure.

HB215 passed through the Senate with a two-thirds majority after clearing the House by a similar spread, meaning by state law voters will not have the ability to overturn the measure if the governor signs it.

In 2007, voters rejected a previous voucher program created by lawmakers by a 62 to 38 percent margin.

Under the “Utah Fits All” program established by the bill, each student would receive an $8,000 scholarship used for homeschooling or “microschooling” costs or for private school tuition.

SLC high school teachers walkout to protest school voucher bill

“Right now we have about $42 million appropriated to that, so it’ll serve about 5,000 students,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Herriman. “This is new money we’re allocating and this is a great investment in Utah students and empowering them to have a more customized learning experience.”

The measure also increases public educator compensation by $6,000.

“I’ve gotten a lot of texts today from teachers asking me when the pay raise goes into effect and a lot of them sharing support for the bill,” Pierucci said.

Many public educators, however, continued to raise concerns over the bill Thursday — saying the pay increase should have been addressed in a separate measure and not commingled with the voucher measure.

John Robison, a member of the Davis School District Board who underscored he was not speaking for the entirety of the board, said the $42 million could have been spent in a way to help many more students around the state.

“Yeah, $42 million would pay for over 700 school psychologists, over 600 counselors, 4,500 teacher assistants, 2,500 family service workers,” the longtime public educator conjectured about possible uses for the money. “We could make a huge impact in relation to the struggles we’re having with mental health issues, I mean, school nurses, bus drivers — all kinds of things that could go for. I think our district alone would probably — if it was spread out — could get at least $4 million, and a lot of good could come from that.”

Robison told KSL TV the money allocated to a homeschooled or private school child would be effectively double what the average public school student receives in funding.

“If that money was appropriated out to districts, then they would be hiring more psychologists, more counselors, even social workers — all of those kinds of things again which would impact every single kid in their district rather than 5,000 kids statewide,” Robison said.

Robison also expressed concerns about public funds being used in a private setting, about a lack of accountability for student progress compared to what is required of public school students, and that the legislation was pushed through so quickly.

“Were there educators that were brought in, did they consider the ramifications of what this might do in regard to the absence of that money that could again be appropriated to the districts?” Robison questioned. “I just don’t think there was enough time for that dialogue to happen.”

Pierucci brushed off the critiques coming from public educators, saying they have never supported school choice.

“This is in no way a silver bullet that’s going to fix all our problems,” Pierucci said. “I think this is the beginning of a new, out-of-the-box way of thinking when we look at education in Utah.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Tooele sunrise...
Carter Williams, ksl.com

Snow advisories could bring up to 14 inches of snow Friday night

The snow is back, yet again. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Mountains, where 6 to 14 inches or more of snow is forecast between Friday and Saturday. It remains in effect through late Saturday afternoon.
17 hours ago
People attend a candlelight vigil in memory of Tyre Nichols at the Tobey Skate Park on January 26, ...
Simone Seikaly, KSL NewsRadio

Utah safety officials, NAACP, react to death of Tyre Nichols

The Utah Department of Public Safety together with the Salt Lake Branch of the NAACP have called the death of Tyre Nichols a "despicable act of violence and inhumanity."
17 hours ago
A teen girl was hit and killed by a school bus transporting high school students on Friday, Jan. 27...
Eliza Pace

School bus hits and kills 15-year-old girl

A school bus, with students on board, hit and killed a pedestrian at State Street and 8400 South Friday.
17 hours ago
Domestic violence victims...
Matt Rascon

KSL+: Curbing domestic violence at the State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY — Domestic violence situations can be some of the most difficult for police to respond to and can lead to the most heartbreaking loss for families. This week, we look at how one family’s recent loss has taken them to the state capitol, on a mission to support Senate Bill 117 and […]
17 hours ago
Holding on to their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, i...
LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

‘A Thousand and One’ wins Sundance grand jury prize

"A Thousand and One," a drama about an impoverished single mother and her son in New York City, won the Sundance Film Festival's grand jury prize in the U.S. dramatic competition, while "Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project" was awarded the top prize in the U.S. documentary category.
17 hours ago
...
Karah Brackin

Geneva Rock faces opposition in request to expand mining at Point of the Mountain Quarry

The conversation continued between Draper City and Geneva Rock about the request to expand mining operations.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Public educators say $42M for voucher program could have been better spent elsewhere