Geneva Rock faces opposition in request to expand mining at Point of the Mountain Quarry

SALT LAKE CITY — The conversation continued Friday at the Utah Department of Natural Resources between Draper City and Geneva Rock who continue not seeing eye to eye when it comes to Geneva Rock’s request to expand their mining operations at the Point of the Mountain Quarry.

The company’s last proposal on mining operations was rejected less than 2 years ago.

On Friday, arguments were presented from both sides at a public hearing. The Utah Division of Oil, Gas, and Mining also weighed in on the conversation.

Geneva Rock said they want to mine in an area of Draper they believe has infrastructure resources crucial to roads and schools.

The city of Draper claims mining would be a disruption to the residents who live in the area. They say it could also pose health and safety hazards. Meanwhile, the city claims the company has not taken the proper legal steps to expand its mining efforts in the first place.

Representatives for Geneva Rock said they want to expand mining from above the freeway to above the freeway and adjacent.

As for how long the mining would last, the company said they do not have a deadline. With that in mind, they said they would aim to mine for years and decades into the future.

Addressing concerns from Draper City and the public, including flight parks located on the north and south end of the site, the company said they are not aware of mining operations that will impact the sport.

They noted it is speculation at best that mining efforts would interfere with wind patterns.

Valuing safety, Geneva Rock said they also understand there is concern over

air quality, truck traffic, and rock chips.

“Geneva is aware of its neighbors and knows that they are there and will be aware of them and be conscientious and try to be a good neighbor.”

Draper City said they do not agree with the non-specific timeline for the expansion of mining and the potential risk to resident health and happiness.

The city is also raising a red flag, claiming Geneva Rock does not have land use approval or ruling from the court to expand mining operations.

That in mind, the city said they are not trying to block off or stop lawful mining, but they do want to see things done the way they are supposed to be done.

For now, the city is requesting the DNR step up and say no to Geneva Rock’s request.

“Draper seeks to get from the division is an acknowledgement that Geneva first needs to get a land use approval and to get a sufficient analysis of all the impacts.”