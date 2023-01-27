KSL+: Curbing domestic violence at the State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY — Domestic violence situations can be some of the most difficult for police to respond to and can lead to the most heartbreaking loss for families.

This week, we look at how one family’s recent loss has taken them to the state capitol, on a mission to support Senate Bill 117 and help prevent similar tragedies across the state. The lethality assessment program—or LAP—is an 11-question survey to help officers assess a person’s risk of being killed in a domestic violence situation.

Some police agencies in Utah have been using LAP for years. SB 117 would require “a law enforcement officer to conduct a lethality assessment when responding to a report of domestic violence between intimate partners.” The bill would also create and maintain a database of lethality assessment data.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).

Resources are also available online at the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition website. There are several ways the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition can help people. Previous examples include providing financial assistance for funerals, moving, and counseling to help people find a different path or stay healthy and safe and their relationships.