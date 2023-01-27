Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSL+

KSL+: Curbing domestic violence at the State Capitol

Jan 27, 2023, 2:26 PM
Matt Rascon's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Domestic violence situations can be some of the most difficult for police to respond to and can lead to the most heartbreaking loss for families.

This week, we look at how one family’s recent loss has taken them to the state capitol, on a mission to support Senate Bill 117 and help prevent similar tragedies across the state. The lethality assessment program—or LAP—is an 11-question survey to help officers assess a person’s risk of being killed in a domestic violence situation.

Some police agencies in Utah have been using LAP for years. SB 117 would require “a law enforcement officer to conduct a lethality assessment when responding to a report of domestic violence between intimate partners.” The bill would also create and maintain a database of lethality assessment data.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

  • Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).
  • Resources are also available online at the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition website. There are several ways the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition can help people. Previous examples include providing financial assistance for funerals, moving, and counseling to help people find a different path or stay healthy and safe and their relationships.
KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSL+

(Photo courtesy Haight family)...
Matt Rascon, Eliza Pace

KSL+: Hurt and Help in Enoch City

Since the Enoch tragedy, the community has come together to support family members, friends, and first responders. Here's the help and healing happening in Enoch.
11 days ago
Homeless people brave the cold...
Cary Schwanitz

KSL+: The last-minute efforts to save the homeless

In mid-December, temperatures dropped dramatically in Salt Lake City launching an effort to save the homeless. Five homeless people died on the streets over a period of roughly five days of freezing conditions.
30 days ago
TikTok...
Matt Rascon & Eliza Pace

KSL+: What’s behind the bans on TikTok?

Tens of millions in the U.S. have the social media app TikTok on their phone. But in recent weeks, Utah has joined a growing list of states banning the software from state-owned devices.
1 month ago
KSL+ holiday loneliness...
Matt Rascon

KSL+: Addressing mental health and loneliness during the holidays

The most wonderful time of the year can also be among the most difficult times. Inflation is leading more people to food banks leading more people to food banks and the pandemic and other circumstances have taken a toll on the mental health of many.
1 month ago
flu shot tripledemic...
Matt Rascon

KSL+: The rise of respiratory viruses and COVID’s impact

It’s not even winter yet, and the CDC is warning that the country is experiencing a resurgence of respiratory viruses, which are taking a toll on hospitals and children.
2 months ago
Great Salt Lake shrinking...
Matt Rascon

KSL+: Growing concerns over a shrinking lake

Four months after we first dove into the topic on this show, the shrinking Great Salt Lake remains a top issue for scientists, lawmakers and the media.
2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
KSL+: Curbing domestic violence at the State Capitol